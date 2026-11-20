Kalamazoo Public Schools is facing protests, student walkouts, and unfair labor practice charges in the midst of protracted collective bargaining with the local teachers union.

The Kalamazoo Education Association represents more than 800 teachers, school counselors, librarians, and other workers within KPS. They negotiate a contract with the school district on a yearly basis.

But bargaining has been slow: The union’s previous contract expired on August 16, nearly 100 days ago. While it’s unusual for negotiations to go on so long, this isn’t the first time they’ve gone past the expiration date of the union’s old contract.

“This is the third year in a row,” said education association President Heather Reid. “It feels like a pattern.”

At present, the two parties are locked in disagreements over economic issues. The union is asking for pay increases in line with the rate of inflation, which would be slightly under 4%. The school district is offering 2.11%.

Representatives of the school district did not respond to a request for comment, but KPS officials have previously argued their position is justified by a need to maintain the school system’s financial health.

Reid disputed this perspective.

“This district has money,” she said, adding, “If we were in really bad times, our district has — or our teachers, I should say — have taken pay freezes. Throughout the years we've done what we've needed to do when things were really bad, but things aren't.”

Another major source of disagreement between the union and the district is retroactive pay, a provision in the union’s old contract that required the school district to pay teachers a lump sum representing the money they would have made from raises if the contract was ratified on schedule. Kalamazoo Public Schools wants to remove this provision from the next contract.

The Kalamazoo Education Association has gotten a fair amount of community support. According to MLive , students at Kalamazoo Central High School organized a walkout to support their teachers on Wednesday, despite threats of suspension and detention from school administrators.

The next day, community members attended a meeting of the KPS Board of Education to express their dissatisfaction with the state of contract negotiations. Some gave public comments in support of the teachers inside the meeting. Others protested outside, bearing flashlights, glowsticks, and signs.

“People want to start the year,” Reid said. “They want a fresh start, everything settled so we can focus on our students, our learning. And this is currently hanging over our heads and it's very unsettling. The teachers don't feel valued.”

Frustrated with the slow pace of negotiations, KEA has filed an unfair labor practice charge against the school district, alleging bad-faith bargaining. It will be investigated by the Michigan Employment Relations Commission.

While it will not be a focus of this year’s bargaining cycle, Reid said the union would like to see the school move toward multi-year contracts instead of the current system of yearly negotiations. She believes it would offer teachers more economic stability and improve relations between the union and school administrators.

“Most of the districts in the county go more than one year with their contract,” Reid said. “I've seen three-year contracts, five-year contracts, two-year contracts, and going year-to-year puts us in this spot, potentially anyway, every single year. And now we're seeing it.”