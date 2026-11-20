Democratic state Senator Jeremy Moss beat Troy mayor Ethan Baker in the race for Michigan's 11th Congressional District.

Moss will represent Oakland County communities including Pontiac, Farmington Hills, and Royal Oak. The seat was open after being vacated by U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens.

Moss believes he represents a "new generation of leadership" in national politics.

"We said all along, and it got a rise out of people that the Democratic Party could no longer be the party that shows up to the knife fight carrying a pie chart," Moss said to Stateside's April Baer. "And so we need to throw a punch that's a little stronger, that's a little tougher, and that meets this moment to do big and bold things."

Those big and bold moves include reasserting Congressional authority on tariffs and war powers, Moss said.

"Donald Trump's reckless and dangerous and visionless foreign policy has had real impacts abroad both for civilians and our service members," Moss said. "But we're also paying for it at the gas pump. So Congress has to be a co-equal branch of government."

As Moss begins his term, he'll also make history as Michigan's first openly gay Congressional member.

"You have to be in the places and the rooms where decisions about your life, your livelihoods, your futures are being made," he said. "We have to pass the Equality Act ... We have to stand up to this shameful and harmful rhetoric that attacks the most vulnerable people in our community."

Scroll up to hear the full conversation, or read the interview transcript below.

Full interview with Jeremy Moss

April Baer: What was this campaign like for you?

Jeremy Moss: Intense at times. Rewarding in the end. But gratifying. I really feel like the election results portray exactly what Michiganders are feeling: fed up with the chaos and corruption coming out of Washington, aggravated by the squeeze at the grocery store, the squeeze at the gas pump, and ready for change.

So, we held on to our safer Democratic seat here in Oakland County, but we flipped three seats from red to blue around the state, and helped deliver this historic Democratic majority that's ready to roll up our sleeves and get things done.

AB: I want to talk more about your plans for the incoming Congressional session, but I did want to ask, you are going to be occupying the seat that is currently held by Haley Stevens, who made a rather spectacular break with a lot of opinion within the Democratic Party - in crossing over to endorse Mike Rogers in the U.S. Senate race. I know this is outside of you and your campaign and what you were working on, but I wonder if you have any insight into how her reversal has been received throughout the 11th?

JM: Obviously, these were choices that she decided to make that I strongly disagreed with. I think we can have internal debates as Democrats about the direction of our party, the tone and rhetoric, ensuring that everybody who is left of center can feel comfortable and safe, included in the big tent of our Democratic Party. But in no way, shape or form do I believe that the Republicans, led by Donald Trump, which Mike Rogers was following right along, is the solution to our problems here.

I believe that the challenges that we're facing, the corruption, the cruelty of ICE, the stripping away of our rights, can only be met right now by an incoming Democratic majority. And that meant we needed to have a Democratic majority in the House, which I'm entering. And yes, a Democratic majority in the Senate.

And the voters spoke, and Abdul El-Sayed and I are going to work together to take on these big challenges for Michigan. And it was a total rebuke of anybody who wanted to continue to follow these MAGA set of politics. And I hope it's a wake-up call for Republicans, because Mike Rogers had the opportunity to present himself as a Mitt Romney or John McCain type of figure. But he didn't. He was stumping with Donald Trump, and JD Vance, and Robert Kennedy - some of the most abhorrent figures of our time. And that is not worthy of any sort of political support.

AB: Jeremy, some people have interpreted the Democrats big wins in this election as a mandate for big changes in Washington. First of all, do you share that view?

JM: Oh, yeah. No, no question about it. And that's what we campaigned on, too. I represent a new generation of leadership, and I think that is sorely needed in our politics, in our party, in representation, in Congress, in Washington, D.C.

But I was also stumping for a stronger and tougher and bolder Democratic Party. We said all along, and it got a rise out of people that the Democratic Party could no longer be the party that shows up to the knife fight carrying a pie chart.

And so we need to throw a punch that's a little stronger, that's a little tougher, and that meets this moment to do big and bold things. I think about us flipping the state Senate for the first time in 40 years in 2022. And I became president (pro tempore) of the Michigan State Senate, and we wasted no time passing some big, generational, monumental pieces of policy that languished for 40 years: the first gun safety laws in a generation, scrapping our 1931 abortion felony, putting LGBTQ rights in our state's civil rights law. And voters rewarded that by increasing our Democratic majority in the Michigan Senate this last time around. So the only way that we're going to be able to build trust with voters is if we do the things they elected us to do. And I think it has to be bold action on lowering costs and bold action on taking on corruption in Washington.

AB: So what does that bold view mean in terms of the economic needs that Democrats hope to meet? What do you hope to do with other members of the caucus to try to lower costs?

JM: So we have to reassert Congressional authority. Congressional authority under MAGA leadership has just bowed to the feet of Donald Trump and has been a weak branch of government. And that's no good for for the people of this country when you have an executive that does whatever he wants, and Congress is too weak and cowardly to put a check on what's going on.

So this includes a check on tariffs. Congress should be setting tariff policy, and not the president. And so no place has felt more pain due to these trade wars than the state of Michigan, especially with regards to Canada. Canada is our ally. Canada is our friend. We go back and forth with trade across our borders. And it's impacted us back at home with tariffs, and retaliatory tariffs that we're paying for when we shop for everyday goods.

We also have to reassert congressional authority on war powers. Donald Trump's reckless, and dangerous, and visionless foreign policy has had real impacts abroad, both for civilians and our service members. But we're also paying for it at the gas pump. So Congress has to be a co-equal branch of government that puts a check on the most corrupt and and dangerous decisions coming out of Donald Trump's administration.

AB: Let's talk about health care. Medicare for All was the banner that Abdul El-Sayed campaigned on, and I wonder if something like that falls under what you view as bold action on health care right now? Is that something that you would be willing to get behind?

JM: I think we have to get to a place where there's universal health care coverage in this country. And nobody should go bankrupt trying to pay medical bills, and nobody should be denied coverage if they have an emergency or a systemic problem.

I think the best way to get there first is with a public option, and ensuring that if you don't have that social safety net, if you don't have that coverage through your job, you can tap into public option health care that's provided by the government. But I would love to see which plans for expanding Medicare are the most viable to get the most amount of coverage, and to make sure that we can have universal care in this country.

AB: You talked a little bit about foreign policy, and it's clear that has been something that's been on a lot of voters minds. I was thinking back to a conversation that you and I had several years ago, when you were still in the state legislature, and we were talking about support for Israel. At that time, you mentioned that you felt like the term "Zionist" was one that you could readily embrace, and you also talked about what Zionism means to you. But I'm just wondering where you see that relationship now that you're entering the DC landscape?

JM: Yeah, and I think I said then, and I would stand by this today, that Zionist as a word, has just been co-opted as as a slur against people who support Israel's existence.

I say this all the time: Israel has a 40-year peace treaty with Egypt. Israel has a 30-year peace treaty with Jordan. That's that's the core of, I guess, what Zionism really is, in my purview. That Israel has a right to exist. It has a right to secure and safe borders. None of that could defeat the goals and aspirations for a secure, safe, and peace-seeking Palestinian state.

I am supportive of a two state solution where a Palestinian state, an Israeli state, can live side by side, can have peaceful governments recognizing each other, and brokering a peace with one another, and agreeing on the borders. That's what Israel has done with Jordan. That's what Israel has done with Egypt. And I want to figure out, how do we chart the path for Israel and a Palestinian state to have the same type of future so that both people can live in the region peaceably, safely, securely, and with self-determination?

AB: Jeremy, you were part of a pretty big civil rights moment this year. Michigan has never had an openly gay, LGBTQ member of of the House before. Did this feel like a big achievement as far as you were concerned?

JM: Yeah, it's kind of been a long journey along the way. I think about my time running for the state legislature 12 years ago. And the hot topic was, were we going to amend our state's civil rights law? That now seems like passe. Of course, we should protect people in their workplace, at home, in healthcare, in education, from having the full access to utilize services in Michigan and not be discriminated against because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. But it took 50 years from the signing of our Civil Rights Act until we passed the law that put LGBTQ rights in that act with the bill that I sponsored into law back in 2023.

So, you know, you have to be in the places and the rooms where decisions about your life, your livelihoods, your futures are being made. And so for the very first time, we're going to have an LGBTQ voice from Michigan in Congress. We have to pass the Equality Act - that's the federal version of our state's civil rights law. We have to stand up to this shameful and harmful rhetoric that attacks the most vulnerable people in our community. People wanted to run yet another campaign on the backs of trans people. I have said this: I do not know a family in my district that sits at the dinner table really lamenting about the trans athlete. It's just absolutely ridiculous that somehow this became an oversized political issue when people were talking about prescription drug costs, healthcare costs, gas prices, grocery prices. And somehow MAGA wanted to make it all about trans people and their lives and their futures. We got to make sure this community is protected under the law.

AB: Jeremy Moss is the new representative-elect for Michigan's 11th district. Jeremy, thank you so much for your time. Good luck in D.C..

JM: Thank you very much.

