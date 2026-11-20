Michigan has had a longstanding history of split-ticket voters.

In 2002, voters elected Democrat Jennifer Granholm as governor and Republican Mike Cox as attorney general. In 2014, Michiganders elected Republican Rick Snyder as governor and Democrat Gary Peters to the U.S. Senate.

But this year was a little different. In the 2026 midterm election, more Michiganders voted straight ticket than in the past 80 years.

That’s according to Craig Mauger, state politics reporter for The Detroit News. He broke down how he figured out the trend and what it means for the state in a recent interview with Stateside .

He said in the past, you would hear voters say “Hey, I’m going to look at this governor’s race and here’s why I like this candidate. Here’s why I like this candidate for attorney general.”

How do we know Michiganders voted straight-ticket?

Mauger examined two indicators: the number of straight-ticket ballots cast and how similarly Democratic candidates performed across statewide races.

The first showed an increase in voters selecting a single party on their ballots.

“We saw that the number of straight ticket ballots had gone up way above the increased voter turnout from 2022 to 2026,” Mauger said.

He found, in the 69 counties he could get data for, straight-ticket voting went up 18% overall. Democratic straight-ticket voting rose by 20% and Republican straight-ticket voting increased by 15%.

So, while Democrats saw substantial gains in the 2026 election, the increase in straight-ticket voting wasn’t exclusive to them, meaning it wasn’t just a wave of blue voters casting one-party ballots.

Look to the spread

The second indicator looked at the difference in support between Michigan’s best-performing and worst-performing Democratic candidates in statewide races.

Mauger found that the spread between the two (Governor-Elect Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General-Elect Eli Savit) was just 2.04%.

“That is the smallest spread that we were able to find since Michigan approved its current constitution in 1963,” he said. “So, that's where you're getting that 80-year period.”

Essentially, Democratic candidates at the top of the ticket received remarkably similar levels of support, regardless of which office they were running for.

That’s in comparison to past elections, when candidates from the same party could perform significantly differently from one another.

“You would see spreads in elections that were like 20 point differences,” Mauger said. “One Democrat candidate would get 20 points more than the other. You're not seeing that in the last two elections.”

Why are Michiganders sticking with one party?

Well, there isn’t necessarily one explanation.

Mauger said as voter turnout increases, so do the odds of people casting straight-ticket ballots. He also said a change in news-consumption culture might have played a role.

“It used to be people would go home and watch the nightly news and they'd get kind of an objective recap,” he said. “They'd get their newspaper and get this objective analysis of what's happening. Now, a lot of times people go home and watch cable news and it's different.”

The shift may also reflect how national politics increasingly shapes voters’ decisions in state and local races.

Rather than evaluating candidates solely on their individual platforms or records, voters may be using their feelings about national political figures, like President Trump, to guide their decisions further down the ballot. And that could have significant implications for both political parties in Michigan.

Future thinking

Regardless of what’s motivating the trend, Mauger said Republicans have some thinking to do.

“They have to sit there and realize that they have not had a statewide candidate in Michigan,” he said. “At the top of the ticket, a partisan candidate for the Republicans has not gotten over 50% of the vote since 2014.”

That doesn’t mean this trend is necessarily good news for Democrats, either. An electorate that votes more consistently along party lines could benefit either party, depending on the political environment and which voters turn out.

It also raises a larger question about Michigan’s political identity.

Michigan is still a swing state, with competitive elections and voters from both major parties. But being a swing state doesn’t necessarily mean voters are willing to cross party lines.

And if Michiganders are increasingly voting for parties rather than individual candidates, future elections may depend less on persuading voters to split their tickets and more on which party can get its supporters to the polls.

Until next time,

Kalloli Bhatt, Digital Content Producer

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