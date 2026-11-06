All the ways Michigan made history in the 2026 midterm election

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Last week, I said I would be watching Saginaw County on election night to see whether it aligned with race outcomes, much like it has in past presidential elections. Well, it did. Not only did Saginaw County shift blue, so largely did the nation.

Tuesday’s election had some historic wins around the country.

This election had a record-breaking number of women running for state and federal offices. New Mexico elected Deb Haaland, the first Native American female governor; Peggy Flanagan of Minnesota became the first Native U.S. Senator; Keisha Lance Bottoms is set to be Georgia’s first Black female governor; and, last but not least, Michigan elected the first Muslim Senator, Abdul El-Sayed.

Michigan makes history, too

Apart from El-Sayed, Michigan also elected:

Jeremy Moss, our first openly gay member of Congress

Sean McCann, our first tribal member of Congress

Joanna Whaley, our first openly transgender woman legislator

Jocelyn Benson and Winnie Brinks, our first all-female governor and lieutenant governor ticket



These historic victories happened during a wider Democratic shift, including changes in Michigan’s congressional delegation and state government.

Across the country, Democrats made gains in Congress, gubernatorial races and state legislatures. Michigan was part of that shift, becoming one of five states that gained Democratic trifectas.

Is this trifecta different?

In the new year, Democrats will hold the governor, attorney general and secretary of state seats, as well as having majorities in both the Michigan House and Senate.

We’ve been here before. In the 2023-24 legislative term, to be exact.

“Democratic lawmakers passed many marquee laws during their first year in complete power, like gun safety policies, clean energy standards, and repealing anti-union legislation,” reports Michigan Public Radio Network’s Colin Jackson. “But many felt like they left too much on the table during a slow 2024. Republicans retook the House of Representatives that year.”

It is important to note that this time around, Democrats have more than a one-vote majority, giving this trifecta different implications than last time. It not only gives Democrats more leniency on individual defections, but also allows them to advance legislation without needing as much bipartisan support.

That space could help Democrats pass some of Governor-Elect Jocelyn Benson’s more ambitious policies, such as prioritizing unity, economic growth and public schools.

And ambitious they’ll need to be. Our first all-female ticket is inheriting a state that has low test scores, a housing and health care affordability problem and an ambiguous direction when it comes to data centers.

It’s unknown just how Benson will accomplish her goals, even with a favorable Legislature. Some, like her plan to pass a $5,000 caregiver tax credit, are expensive. Others, like her proposal to protect and expand Medicaid, are more dependent on federal policies, which are outside of Benson’s control.

What’s ahead for Michigan

None of that is to say that Benson will never have help from Congress.

Tuesday’s blue wave also gave Democrats a majority in both chambers of Congress, meaning they could pass legislation that they say would ease burdens on states and voters. It also seems President Donald Trump could be willing to work with this new cohort , though he may use his veto power.

This new, historic majority ushers a variety of diverse voices from diverse backgrounds into the legislative process. Congress has changed and Michigan’s representation in Congress has changed too.

The real question is how much these newly-elected officials, in Congress and Michigan, will be able to accomplish in the next two years.

Until next week,

Kalloli Bhatt, Digital Content Producer

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Have questions about Michigan politics? Or, just want to let us know what you want more of (less of?) in the newsletter? We always want to hear from you! Shoot us an email at politics@michiganpublic.org!

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Mercedes Mejia / Michigan Public Politics & Government Michigan election watchers celebrate smooth operation in Tuesday's midterms Michigan Election Protection Coalition and local officials are celebrating a successful midterm election, crediting it to the deployment of hundreds of trained volunteers and poll workers.

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