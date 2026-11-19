Fans of the Grand Theft Auto video games have been waiting for 10 years for a sequel to the critically acclaimed GTA V. Well, now their wait is over. Amid high expectations and high excitement from gamers, GTA VI was released on Thursday. And according to Jeff Grubb, veteran video-game journalist and host of the podcast Game Mess Mornings, the wait was worth it.

“So the surprising thing is that it didn't just like meet those expectations across the board,” Grubb said. “Everyone I've spoken to as I play the game through these first 10 hours or so, it does really feel like they went above and beyond.”

Grubb said that in a world where the tools to build games are becoming more democratized, big gaming studios have to deliver something special to capture the kind of attention they are getting with GTA VI.

“One way that games can stand out is to be more expensive, and to look more expensive, and to have more options than ever before.”

Estimates put the cost of game development at over $1 billion, though the developer Rockstar Games has not provided an exact figure. But that investment, Grubb, said, shows in the detailed game play and expansive world building.

To celebrate, many Michigan fans of the franchise are calling off work this week to sink their teeth into the immersive world and cutting-edge graphics.

“I was leading a stand-up meeting today at work, and I was telling them someone has to cover our monthly business review because I'm off Thursday and I'm taking it off for a video game,” said Wyoming resident Charlie Hunt. “And no, it's not negotiable.”

Courtesy / Charlie Hunt Charlie Hunt will intentionally be playing Grand Theft Auto VI while his kids are at school.

Hunt is 43 years old and a project manager at Steelcase. He’s planning to take Thursday and Friday off so he can play the game while his kids are at school.

“I have 7-year-old kids, and I also have a full-time job. And sometimes video games and my kids work really well together. They'll watch me play Fortnite, I'll introduce them to Nintendo games, that sort of thing. But this is a game that's kind of incompatible with my role as a dad.”

GTA is a famously violent game. Players steal cars, evade police, and shoot bystanders with high-powered firearms. But for many of the gamers we spoke to, the violence of the game was not the main draw of GTA VI. It was the chance to escape their adult lives for a few hours — and reconnect with a past version of themselves.

Courtesy / Ryan Lee This week Ryan Lee bought a Playstation 5 to play Grand Theft Auto VI.

“I think it kind of brings me back to when I was younger,” explained Ryan Lee from Saginaw. “So definitely kind of bringing me back to when I was, like, real young, a teenager, and, you know, kind of like that where you don't realize, when you're older, you have to pay bills, go to work every day.”

For gas station manager Patrick Dumond, the game also offers him a chance to find refuge from the difficult parts of his job.

"I work overnight in a gas station," he said. "So it's a good feeling to go home and be able to pop in a game. ... It allows me to escape from the trials and tribulations I deal with on a daily basis."

Lee is also planning to take the day off to immerse himself in the game — something he has never done before.

“I actually went on my lunch today to pick up a PlayStation 5,” he said. “I didn't even own one.”

The hype around the release of the latest installment has been intense. Originally scheduled to release in 2025, the drop date has been pushed back several times. The delay has only heightened the excitement for many fans.

“And the fact that this game has over $1 billion budget, no expense spared, no time spared. I mean, as we all know from the delays,” said Hunt. “I'm just really excited for a luxury experience and seeing what that looks like in 2026 and how I interpret it as a 43-year-old. I mean, I was just turning 30 when the last one came out.”

For fellow Wyoming resident Randy Thomas, the game’s release holds a deeper, more personal significance.

Courtesy / Randi Thomas Randi Thomas (left) was introduced to Grand Theft Auto by her late brother, Louis Thomas (right).

“I got introduced by my brother. Actually, we we planned this weekend together, but he passed away on his birthday two months ago,” Thomas said. “And so now I'm kind of just like playing in his honor.”

Thomas is also excited for the new storyline of GTA VI. One of the two main characters is a Latina woman named Lucia Caminos, a former inmate in search of a better life. This version of the game will allow players to play as Caminos or her boyfriend, Jason Duval, a former Army serviceman who works for local drug runners.

Thomas said she is looking forward to playing a game she loves with a character who’s relatable to her.

"So I've always wanted a woman character that has their own storyline," she said.

Like the other gamers we talked to, Thomas said the game is also just a chance to escape real life for a little while.

“I've been just sitting in grief for these last couple months. And I'm hoping that like just being able to play the game this weekend, I could just disconnect from that a little and really just be excited and have fun, like joyful, giddy, kid stuff.”

