Environmentalists in Michigan and other states are raising the alarm about a bill that would sideline many federal clean water and air reviews.

The U.S. Senate is acting quickly to pass the 500-page Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA).

The bill would limit environmental reviews to speed up nuclear energy, electricity grid, and data center projects across the U.S.

The bill has the support of a wide range of the U.S. energy industry, including the American Petroleum Institute, Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), American Clean Power (ACP), Advanced Energy United, and American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE), as well as industry groups representing major data center operators and some labor groups.

The bill is facing opposition from environmental and civil rights organizations, including Sierra Club, Earthjustice, the National Wildlife Federation, the National Congress of American Indians, and the American Civil Liberties Union.

On a Zoom call Thursday, activists fighting for stronger PFAS regulation spoke against the bill.

“I think it’s a very complex bill,” said Sandy Wynn-Stelt, co-chair of the Great Lakes PFAS Action Network. “I don’t know why we’re acting like we have to get this done by New Years.”

Wynn-Stelt would prefer the incoming Democratic-controlled Congress consider the bill rather than the outgoing Republican-controlled Congress during its lame duck session.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate voted 65-31 on a procedural vote to advance BAAJA. While the legislation is expected to pass the U.S. Senate, it faces a more uncertain future in the U.S. House, with many pieces of legislation and a federal funding bill to pass crowding the lame duck agenda.