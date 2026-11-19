The holiday season is upon us!

If you’re feeling festive this week, you’re in luck. Holiday markets, shows, and other festivities are opening this weekend all around the state. Whether you’re looking to do some early holiday shopping, want a reason to celebrate Thanksgiving a week early, or just want to get out of the house before the winter weather really hits, we’ve gathered options for you. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org .

Across Michigan

Charlevoix Circle Holiday Market Opening Weekend

11/20-11/22 | All Day

Charlevoix Circle of Arts - 109 Clinton Street, Charlevoix

Free

Annual Luminary Festival

11/20 | 5 p.m.

Downtown - St. Joseph

Free

Light Up Downtown

11/20-11/21 | All Day

Downtown - Traverse City

Free

A Celtic Holiday Featuring Switchback

11/21 | 5 p.m.

Castle Farms - 5052 M-66, Charlevoix

$30

Ann Arbor & Ypsilanti

Michigan Wolverines vs UCLA Bruins

11/21 | 3:30 p.m.

Michigan Stadium - 1201 S Main Street, Ann Arbor

Prices Vary

Holiday Art Fair

11/21-11/22 | All Day

Riverside Arts Center - 76 N Huron Street, Ypsilanti

$1 suggested donation

Candlelight: Tribute to Queen & The Beatles

11/20 | 6:30 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church of Ann Arbor - 1432 Washtenaw Avenue, Ann Arbor

$24

West Side Story

11/20-11/22 | Times Vary

Power Center for the Performing Arts - 121 Fletcher Street, Ann Arbor, MI

Prices Vary

Metro Detroit

A Christmas Carol Opening Weekend

11/20-11/22 | Times Vary

Meadow Brook Theatre - 378 Meadow Brook Rd, Rochester

Prices Vary

Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors

11/20 | 7:30 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena - 2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI

Prices vary

Aurora Opening Weekend

11/20-11/22 | All Day

Glenlore Trails - 3860 Newton Road, Commerce, MI

$25

Detroit Bourbon Fest

11/21 | 4 p.m.

Detroit Historical Museum - 5401 Woodward Avenue, Detroit

$25

Grand Rapids

CHRISTKINDL MARKT Opening Weekend

11/18-11/22 | All Day

Grand Rapids Downtown Market - 435 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI

Free

Holiday Kerstmarkt Opening Weekend

11/20-11/22 | All Day

Holland Civic Center Place - 150 W 8th Street, Holland

Free

International Wine, Beer, and Food Festival

11/20-11/21 | All Day

DeVos Place - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids

$25

Annie

11/20-12/20 | Times Vary

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre - 30 Division Avenue N, Grand Rapids

Prices Vary

Kalamazoo & Battle Creek

International Festival of Lights Opening Day

11/21 | All Day

Downtown - Battle Creek

Free

Kalamazoo Holiday Parade

11/21 | 11 a.m.

Downtown - Kalamazoo

Free

O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy

11/21 | 3 p.m.

Chenery Auditorium - 714 S Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo

Prices Vary

WMU Turkey Trot

11/21 | 8:30 p.m.

1640 Ring Road S, Kalamazoo, MI

$30

Lansing

Silver Bells in the City

11/20 | 5 p.m.

Downtown - Lansing

Free

Tom Rush

11/21 | 8 p.m.

Grewal Hall at 224 - 224 S Washington Square, Lansing

Prices Vary

Wonderland of Lights

11/21-12/23 | 5 p.m.

Potter Park Zoo - 1301 S Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing

$10

Michigan State Spartans vs Oregon Ducks

11/20 | 8 p.m.

Spartan Stadium - 325 W Shaw Ln, East Lansing, MI

Prices Vary

Upper Peninsula

Marquette Farmers Market - Closing Weekend

11/21 | 10 a.m.

112 S Third Street

Free

Rodney Carrington

11/21 | 8 p.m.

Kewadin Casino St. Ignace - 3015 Mackinac Trail, St Ignace

Prices Vary

Duets: Nina Rizzo & Kevin Wixted

11/20-11/22 | All Day

DeVos Art Museum - 1401 Presque Isle Avenue, Marquette

Free