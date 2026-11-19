Here are 28 things to do in Michigan this weekend, November 20-22
The holiday season is upon us!
If you’re feeling festive this week, you’re in luck. Holiday markets, shows, and other festivities are opening this weekend all around the state. Whether you’re looking to do some early holiday shopping, want a reason to celebrate Thanksgiving a week early, or just want to get out of the house before the winter weather really hits, we’ve gathered options for you. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.
Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Charlevoix Circle Holiday Market Opening Weekend
11/20-11/22 | All Day
Charlevoix Circle of Arts - 109 Clinton Street, Charlevoix
Free
Annual Luminary Festival
11/20 | 5 p.m.
Downtown - St. Joseph
Free
Light Up Downtown
11/20-11/21 | All Day
Downtown - Traverse City
Free
A Celtic Holiday Featuring Switchback
11/21 | 5 p.m.
Castle Farms - 5052 M-66, Charlevoix
$30
Ann Arbor & Ypsilanti
Michigan Wolverines vs UCLA Bruins
11/21 | 3:30 p.m.
Michigan Stadium - 1201 S Main Street, Ann Arbor
Prices Vary
Holiday Art Fair
11/21-11/22 | All Day
Riverside Arts Center - 76 N Huron Street, Ypsilanti
$1 suggested donation
Candlelight: Tribute to Queen & The Beatles
11/20 | 6:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church of Ann Arbor - 1432 Washtenaw Avenue, Ann Arbor
$24
West Side Story
11/20-11/22 | Times Vary
Power Center for the Performing Arts - 121 Fletcher Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary
Metro Detroit
A Christmas Carol Opening Weekend
11/20-11/22 | Times Vary
Meadow Brook Theatre - 378 Meadow Brook Rd, Rochester
Prices Vary
Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors
11/20 | 7:30 p.m.
Little Caesars Arena - 2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices vary
Aurora Opening Weekend
11/20-11/22 | All Day
Glenlore Trails - 3860 Newton Road, Commerce, MI
$25
Detroit Bourbon Fest
11/21 | 4 p.m.
Detroit Historical Museum - 5401 Woodward Avenue, Detroit
$25
Grand Rapids
CHRISTKINDL MARKT Opening Weekend
11/18-11/22 | All Day
Grand Rapids Downtown Market - 435 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
Holiday Kerstmarkt Opening Weekend
11/20-11/22 | All Day
Holland Civic Center Place - 150 W 8th Street, Holland
Free
International Wine, Beer, and Food Festival
11/20-11/21 | All Day
DeVos Place - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids
$25
Annie
11/20-12/20 | Times Vary
Grand Rapids Civic Theatre - 30 Division Avenue N, Grand Rapids
Prices Vary
Kalamazoo & Battle Creek
International Festival of Lights Opening Day
11/21 | All Day
Downtown - Battle Creek
Free
Kalamazoo Holiday Parade
11/21 | 11 a.m.
Downtown - Kalamazoo
Free
O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy
11/21 | 3 p.m.
Chenery Auditorium - 714 S Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo
Prices Vary
WMU Turkey Trot
11/21 | 8:30 p.m.
1640 Ring Road S, Kalamazoo, MI
$30
Lansing
Silver Bells in the City
11/20 | 5 p.m.
Downtown - Lansing
Free
Tom Rush
11/21 | 8 p.m.
Grewal Hall at 224 - 224 S Washington Square, Lansing
Prices Vary
Wonderland of Lights
11/21-12/23 | 5 p.m.
Potter Park Zoo - 1301 S Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing
$10
Michigan State Spartans vs Oregon Ducks
11/20 | 8 p.m.
Spartan Stadium - 325 W Shaw Ln, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary
Upper Peninsula
Marquette Farmers Market - Closing Weekend
11/21 | 10 a.m.
112 S Third Street
Free
Rodney Carrington
11/21 | 8 p.m.
Kewadin Casino St. Ignace - 3015 Mackinac Trail, St Ignace
Prices Vary
Duets: Nina Rizzo & Kevin Wixted
11/20-11/22 | All Day
DeVos Art Museum - 1401 Presque Isle Avenue, Marquette
Free
Holiday Festival Craft Show
11/21 | 10 a.m.
Gay Community Hall - 8878 2nd Street, Gay
Free