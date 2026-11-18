A new bill in the Michigan House of Representatives would add more requirements to serving on the Michigan Sentencing Commission.

The 15-member panel is responsible for recommending sentencing guidelines. It’s supposed to include someone who was “previously incarcerated.”

Justice advocates, however, want that language tightened to specify that the person needs to have spent at least five years in state prison.

Jose Burgos is a former juvenile lifer who now works on sentencing reforms. He said “a night in jail” doesn’t make someone an expert on sentencing.

“Those of us who have been impacted by the system not only understand the implications ... that the sentencing guidelines has on thousands of residents in the state of Michigan. But we also know the process of reentry, we also know the impact that this has on families, the impact that this has on communities,” Burgos said during a press conference Wednesday.

Lawmakers resurrected the Michigan Sentencing Commission with a 2024 law.

At the time, supporters reasoned punishments needed updating, since Michigan inmates are serving some of the longest minimum sentences in the country. Meanwhile, Michigan’s public safety ratings didn’t correspond with the punishment lengths.

Earlier versions of the legislation had the senate majority leader and house speaker jointly picking who would represent formerly incarcerated people on the commission. The commission chair would have picked a candidate from each person’s preference, or on their own if the two leaders couldn’t agree.

The final version, however, let either the Senate majority leader or minority leader pick that representative on their own.

Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt (R-Porter Township) picked former state Sen. Rick Jones, who was arrested for suspected drunk driving in February. Jones spent one night in jail and received six months’ probation, according to court records.

Kenneth Nixon, with the group Safe and Just Michigan, said it’s “heartbreaking” to see the spot go to someone who can’t speak to the things people who spent time in prison experienced.

“Difficulties associated with being unable to communicate with family or raise your kids or be a part of the growth of other people, being able to support each other now on the outside because of your lived experience: He can’t have a conversation with us about those things,” Nixon said.

Other speakers at Wednesday’s press conference questioned whose voice wouldn’t be heard because of Jones holding the seat.

State Rep. Kara Hope (D-Holt) worked on the original bills and now sponsors the ones to update the policy. She said it should have been obvious that spending a short time in county jail didn’t equal actual incarcerated experience.

“Power can be misused sometimes, and I think that’s what we saw here — misused to shut out the very people that we meant to give a seat at the table,” Hope said

Senate Republican communications staff did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Hope said she didn’t expect her bill to come up for a vote in the Michigan Legislature before the end of the term this year. But she said state Rep. Stephanie Young (D-Detroit), who will continue to serve as Democratic House caucus chair, pledged to take the issue back up next term, when her party controls both the House and Senate.