State health officials are now monitoring 31 confirmed cases of measles in Michigan. The latest outbreaks are centered in St. Joseph and Hillsdale counties, where 12 people have come down with disease, according to the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency. Six are in Hillsdale county and six are in Saint Joseph County.

Medical professionals are bracing for more, now that the United States has lost its measles-elimination status. The designation means that active cases are present in numbers suggesting the disease has been transmitted for 12 months or more, uninterrupted.

Measles is a viral disease that has been less common in the United States over the past 20 years. It’s highly contagious, and can survive airborne up to two hours . In recent years, a combination of vaccine hesitation, public confusion and changes of federal policy have led an increasing number of parents to skip their children’s MMR vaccinations.

Dr. Peter Gulick is a professor of osteopathic medicine at Michigan State University who specializes in infectious diseases. He shared concerns about preparedness among primary care providers across the state.

“It's been a disease that you talk about as more of a history-type of thing … since there's been total control since 2000 and we haven't had any cases until recently,” Gulick said.

Gulick participates in Project ECHO (Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes), an outreach from MSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine to providers in rural areas of the state to strengthen preventive care and share information. He’s planning to repeat a session he led a few months ago on best practices for spotting, isolating, and treating measles infection.

The dangers to measles patients often rest with the risk of complications like encephalitis or pneumonia — but Gulick added an even more serious possibility for patients is the way measles compromises the body’s immune system, opening the door to any number of lethal problems, especially among the very young.

“It can be a long lasting problem where it can make you very susceptible to infections for a long period of time.”

Health departments are encouraging people to check their measles vaccination status, and to get the vaccine if they haven’t.

Doctors have recommended a two-dose vaccination that covers measles, as well as mumps and rubella, for children starting at 12 to 15 months old, with a second dose for kids age 4-6.

The vast majority of people who are vaccinated experience lifetime protection from the disease.