A west Michigan health department has confirmed a measles outbreak for St. Joseph and Hillsdale counties.

Twelve people have come down with measles since the outbreak started, according to the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency. Six are in Hillsdale county and six are in St. Joseph County.

“We encourage everyone to take a few minutes to check their vaccination records,” said Rebecca Burns, the agency's health officer. “Making sure you and your family are protected is an important step in preventing the spread of measles.”

The outbreak comes as an international health agency announced Tuesday that the U.S. has lost its measles-elimination status , as cases rise at the fastest rate in 30 years.

The southwest Michigan health department is encouraging people to check their measles vaccination status, and get the vaccine if they haven’t.

The agency is offering vaccination clinics on:

Thursday, November 19 10 a.m - 6 p.m. at 1555 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. at 13751 Tripp Road, Waldron

Monday, November 23 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at 570 N. Marshall Road, Coldwater



Burns said people can also get the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine during normal business hours at the health clinics, or at their doctor’s office.

“It’s really widely available,” Burns said of the vaccine.

She noted that all of the confirmed cases in Hillsdale and St. Joseph counties affected people who were either unvaccinated or only had one round of the vaccine. She said getting both rounds of the MMR vaccine is 97% effective against the disease, and can help stop the outbreak from spreading further.

The community health agency said measles symptoms can include:

a high fever

cough

runny nose

red eyes

tiny white spots in the mouth

A red, raised, rash that starts on face, spreads to the body

Last week, the agency confirmed two exposure sites for the outbreak, one at the Three Rivers Health Emergency waiting area on November 5, and another at WellNow urgent care in Sturgis.

Burns said investigations for the 12 confirmed cases across Hillsdale and St. Joseph counties are still ongoing, and there may be other cases in the community.

