U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin said she is giving serious thought to making a run for president in 2028, as Democrats debate the party’s future leadership following the midterm elections.

“I’m looking at it seriously, but I haven’t made any decisions, whether it’s me or somebody else,” the Michigan Democrat said Friday at the “What’s Next” conference in Denver, hosted by the group Majority Democrats.

Slotkin said she wants to be part of a new generation of Democratic leaders who approach governing differently, adding that the timeline for deciding whether to enter the race would likely be shorter than six months.

“I think it’s shorter than that,” she said.

Her comments came as Democrats contemplated a governing agenda after the “blue tsunami” in the midterm election delivered control of both the U.S. House and Senate. Slotkin said the party’s next generation of leaders must focus less on internal disputes over ideology and more on providing economic relief for Americans.

“The message that was sent so extremely clear on election night was that people are desperate to know whether there’s going to be an American middle class in this country and whether they’re going to be able to be in it,” Slotkin said.

She argued that any Democrat who continues infighting over whether they should embrace moderate or progressive policies “has lost the plot.”

Slotkin pointed to her relationship with fellow Michigan Democrat, U.S. Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed, as an example of how lawmakers with different perspectives can find common ground, noting that the pair campaigned together despite their disagreements.

“We have more in common, whether you’re a moderate or a progressive, than we do separating us,” Slotkin said.

She said Democrats should be able to work with colleagues who support policies such as Medicare for All, even if they disagree about the best approach to fixing the healthcare system.

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“The truth is everyone could agree on the fact that our healthcare system is broken,” Slotkin said. “We may have differences on how we want to fix it, but the value that underlies that is that the people are desperate for us to fix healthcare.”

Slotkin also reiterated her opposition to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer returning as Senate majority leader. El-Sayed has affirmed his support for U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, who entered the race last week. While Slotkin didn’t say if she supported Van Hollen, she told reporters that she would have more to say about the leadership contest later this week.

Slotkin’s remarks at the conference came as she also addressed a renewed confrontation with the Trump administration. Slotkin said she received notice from the Department of Justice on Thursday that it was again threatening an investigation and possible criminal indictment over her public statements.

The senator said the latest development followed comments by Trump calling for legal action against her.

Slotkin referenced an earlier effort to pursue criminal charges against her in February, following her participation in a video with other Democratic lawmakers discussing the obligation of military and intelligence personnel to refuse unlawful orders.

She characterized the administration’s actions as an attempt to criminalize political opposition.

“This says more about him than it does about me,” she added. “And I’m happy to have him demonstrate to the world that freedom of speech is something he wants to criminally indict.”