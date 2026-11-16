Another SE Michigan community has elevated lead levels in water samples

The Detroit suburb of Gibraltar is the latest Michigan city to show elevated levels of lead in drinking water sampling.

There is no safe level of lead in drinking water. But taken together, the Gibraltar samples exceed the "action level" for lead. The action level is a water treatment standard that triggers public notification.

Water samples taken in July show high lead levels in five homes in Gibraltar out of 20 tested in total. The city issued a public notice in October.

Gibraltar is one of more than 100 communities that get water from the Great Lakes Water Authority. City officials didn’t make anyone available for comment last week.

Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy lowered the lead action level for water systems to 12 parts per billion after the Flint water crisis. Federal regulators followed suit, and the action level is expected to drop to 10 parts per billion in 2027.

Over the past year, a handful of other GLWA communities have also sampled high for lead.

Lead action notices for the 12/31/2025 monitoring period:

Taylor

Garden City

Grosse Pointe Woods

Hamtramck

River Rouge

Madison Heights

Inkster

Grosse Ile Township

State regulators say they'll certify and publish the latest rounds of water sampling by January.

Going over the action level is a signal that water treatment isn't keeping lead from leaching from water pipes or indoor plumbing into tap water coming out of the faucet.

Using an NSF-certified filter is the best way to protect yourself from lead in drinking water. Boiling water does not remove lead.