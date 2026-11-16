The Mids: How the Michigan election results certification process works

Welcome to the final edition of The Mids.

As I’ve been reflecting on the election, I’ve thought about the previous elections I’ve covered in Michigan over the past two decades.

I learned early on as a reporter that no election ever comes without a few minor problems. Machines break down, ballots are miscast, people make mistakes typing numbers into their computers. If you have millions of people filling out ballots and feeding them into thousands of machines, overseen by hundreds of workers in 83 counties in Michigan, mistakes are just going to happen.

That’s why the results we see the day after the election are called “unofficial.” It’s why each county has a process for certifying the reported results, and why the state has its own certification process for the results it gets from the counties. After the certification, the state also carries out an audit of a random selection of paper ballots to verify the results.

But were there mistakes?

Even though the election was nearly two weeks ago, that process of certifying and auditing the election is still not done. Final certification is scheduled for a week from today, on Nov. 23.

So it’s a little early to say this, but the thing I’ve really been thinking about since last Tuesday is just how unbelievably smooth this election turned out to be.

After all the emails we received worried about federal interference, the reality is this election looks like it might be one of the smoothest I can remember in Michigan.

Last week, I emailed all 83 county clerks in Michigan to check in. Most who responded were still in the process of certifying votes. But only one county told me they even expect to have a recount - Roscommon.

Recounts aren’t even that rare. But in Michigan this year, it seems they are.

That doesn’t mean the election was perfect, no election ever is.

When the final vote is certified next week, and audited after that, you will likely see different numbers than what were reported last Tuesday. But if that happens, it probably won’t be because of any nefarious deeds or broken machinery.

Why the numbers change

“It's important to understand that when there are errors in the reporting of unofficial results, it doesn't mean that the ballots were counted inaccurately,” said Michigan elections director Jonathan Brater during the statewide certification process in 2024. “The voting equipment did count these votes accurately and the numbers on the results tapes that come out of those tabulators and that are reviewed during the canvas were correct.”

The errors come in, Brater said, when clerks read the tabulated results and type them into their reporting systems.

“And this is being done very late at night or in the wee hours of the morning after a very long day, which itself followed long weeks and long months of continuous intense work,” Brater said. “So occasionally under these circumstances, we do see a few human errors in how these unofficial results get reported.”

This is why counties do a canvas after the election, to catch any errors before certifying the result.

We’ll have to wait to find out just how well-run this election was. But past elections have shown only tiny differences in the end. The 2024 election audit found vote totals off by less than a dozen votes per candidate in a sample of more than 120,000 ballots.

The possibility for minor differences is one reason Michigan law calls for automatic recounts for close races. That didn’t come into play this year, but it is one more reason to feel secure about Michigan’s election process.

Saying goodbye 👋

Thank you so much for joining us on the journey of The Mids this election season.

At the start of this project way back in June, I said The Mids would be about answering the questions you’re too afraid to ask your smart political friends.

But after reading the questions you sent in, I think you are the smart political friends.

It turned out some of the questions you struggled with are the same questions that challenged me and my fellow reporters:



While we weren’t able to get to all the questions you submitted, I deeply enjoyed researching the ones we did. We certainly couldn’t have done The Mids without your participation.

I hope you’ll continue to follow our political coverage here at Michigan Public. If you’re not already subscribed to It’s Just Politics, our weekly newsletter that dives into Michigan’s politics, I think you’ll like it. We’ll add you to the list, but you can always opt-out.

And if we start up another limited-series like The Mids, you’ll be the first to know!

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See you around,

Dustin Dwyer, Reporter

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Today’s newsletter was written by Dustin Dwyer, produced by Kalloli Bhatt, and edited by Michelle Keller.