DNR begins whitefish egg collection in Lake Michigan in effort to conserve struggling species

Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources will collect lake whitefish eggs along certain areas of Lake Michigan this month. The effort is meant to help conserve an ecologically and commercially important species whose population has massively declined in recent decades.

“Historically, Michigan stocked millions of lake whitefish, but we have not in the last probably half century,” said Jay Wesley, assistant chief of the DNR’s fisheries division. “Why we have to stock them is they are not reproducing on their own anymore, mostly because of changes to the ecosystem.”

The main culprit behind the decline of the lake whitefish is the quagga mussel, an invasive species from Europe that can survive at much greater depths than most other mussels. They arrived in the Great Lakes in the 1980s via transatlantic cargo ships and quickly came to dominate the lake bed.

With population estimates for quagga mussels in Lake Michigan alone numbering in the trillions, the bivalves are able to filter the entire volume of the lake every couple of weeks. They clear the lake of microscopic phytoplankton and algae, depriving larger zooplankton of their main food supply. This starvation effect continues up the food chain all the way to the lake whitefish, whose numbers have drastically dropped in recent decades.

“We have a commercial fishery out of Muskegon, and the catches have gone from anywhere from one million to two million lake whitefish per year to less than five thousand,” Wesley said. “That's how much it's declined over the years.”

Lake whitefish are not reproducing in sufficient numbers. According to Wesley, the majority of the whitefish the DNR has seen recently have been 20 to 25 years old, approaching the end of their natural lifespans. Until research on the quagga mussel invasion can produce a solution to the problem, whitefish are “going to need some help in the next 5 to 6 years,” he said.

From this month until mid-December, DNR crews will deploy nets to capture lake whitefish for spawning across their nearshore and reef habitats between South Haven and Muskegon. The DNR will collect mature fish via electrofishing in river mouths.

Whitefish eggs will be brought to the DNR’s Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery, just outside of Kalamazoo. They will stay there until they reach the “eyed” stage, an important developmental milestone which signifies that the embryo has become much more resilient. After that point, they will be transported to the Jordan River Federal Hatchery in Elmira.

Once hatched, some whitefish will be kept in a controlled environment by the DNR and its partners to preserve the species’ genetic diversity even if wild populations continue to decline. The rest will be released into Lake Michigan for restocking, and potentially other suitable inland lakes.