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Oakland Sheriff investigating bicycle crash that killed former state rep

Michigan Public | By Michigan Public Newsroom
Published November 13, 2026 at 11:11 PM EST
An older man wearing glasses, a dark suit, and a red patterned tie speaks into a microphone at a long wooden table during a formal meeting or hearing. He looks toward the side while gesturing toward papers in front of him.
Michigan House Republicans
Former State Representative John Reilly (R-Oakland Township) pictured in 2020.

The Oakland County Sheriff is investigating the circumstances of a crash that killed former State Representative John Reilly this week.

The sheriff's office said it's looking at factors that could've contributed to his death. In a statement, the office said preliminary reports indicate Reilly was riding a bicycle early Wednesday morning when he hit a bypass pipe that stretched across a pedestrian walkway.

The Oakland County Water Resources Commission said in a statement Friday afternoon the pipe was part of one of its sewer projects.

“We are grateful to the citizens and first responders who immediately took action to provide lifesaving care," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "Our Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragedy and provide answers to the many questions it has understandably raised.”

Reilly served in the Michigan House of Representatives for six years as a Republican from Oakland County.
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Transportation & Infrastructure john reillyOakland County SheriffOakland County
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