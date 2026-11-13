Oakland Sheriff investigating bicycle crash that killed former state rep

The Oakland County Sheriff is investigating the circumstances of a crash that killed former State Representative John Reilly this week.

The sheriff's office said it's looking at factors that could've contributed to his death. In a statement, the office said preliminary reports indicate Reilly was riding a bicycle early Wednesday morning when he hit a bypass pipe that stretched across a pedestrian walkway.

The Oakland County Water Resources Commission said in a statement Friday afternoon the pipe was part of one of its sewer projects.

“We are grateful to the citizens and first responders who immediately took action to provide lifesaving care," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "Our Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragedy and provide answers to the many questions it has understandably raised.”

Reilly served in the Michigan House of Representatives for six years as a Republican from Oakland County.