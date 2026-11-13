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Flights halted at airports across US due to unspecified ‘extraordinary circumstances,’ FAA says

Michigan Public | By The Associated Press
Published November 13, 2026 at 4:35 PM EST
DTW's McNamara terminal
Detroit Metro Airport (DTW)
DTW's McNamara terminal

This is a developing story. Last updated Nov. 13, 2026 at 4:33 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights nationwide Friday afternoon. The FAA notice said the ground stop was being imposed “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.” But the government didn’t provide any details about the reason. This is the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023 when a key FAA computer system malfunctioned. Before that the last time had been after the Sept. 11, 2011 terrorist attacks.
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