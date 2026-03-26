Longer TSA lines expected to disrupt spring break travels: What Michiganders should know

Spring break is upon us, and as we collectively take our seasonal reprieve from work and school, some may find their travel plans impacted by ongoing issues in the nation’s transportation infrastructure. In some airports throughout the U.S., security lines are longer than usual due to TSA staffing limitations, caused by the Department of Homeland Security shutdown.

Airports in Atlanta, New York, and Louisiana have been facing extensive security wait times, while others, like Detroit’s own DTW, are relatively unaffected.

Know your wait times

Adrienne Woodland of AAA — The Auto Club Group says it comes down to general traffic in the airport.

“Certain airports had much longer TSA lines than others,” said Woodland. “Places like Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta or Chicago O’Hare, because these are actually some of the busiest airports in the country. So the volume there is much bigger.”

Simply put, higher traffic equals longer wait times. According to Woodland, this time of year typically sees an increase in airport traffic, but “this year we’re seeing additional pressure on security lines due to TSA staffing limitations.”

Even if you’re not departing from a high-volume location, it’s not a bad idea to look into wait times at your arrival airport.

“Say someone from Michigan is checking the lines at DTW, but then they forget to do the same thing on the return. If you’re going to a place that has a much higher volume, it’s definitely important that you check ahead of time and again, plan,” said Woodland. “Plan to allow yourself plenty of extra time so that you can get through what are expected to be slower and longer TSA lines.”

Plan for spring break delays

Given Michigan’s weather patterns, it’s no surprise that some of the most popular spring break destinations for Michiganders are in warmer locations.

“We did a survey back in February, and we found that about one in four Michigan residents are planning to travel for spring break,” said Woodland. “From nationwide AAA travel booking, the top five locations are all warmer weather locations—four of the top five being in Florida. So places like Miami, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, those are all really popular spots.”

Luckily, Woodland had some practical advice for those who will be traveling by plane soon—especially those with connecting flights.

She emphasized the importance of working with a travel agent to navigate flight plans, as well as cushioning flight connections with extra time.

“You want to make sure you have enough time built in between those two flights because again, if your connection is in a really large airport that has multiple terminals, it can take a while to get from one gate to another,” Woodland said. “Unfortunately with connections, if your first flight is late, it can have that kind of ripple effect.”

How gas prices are affecting travel

But airport staffing issues aren’t the only challenge travelers are facing right now. Significantly higher gas prices are impacting drivers throughout the state.

On Tuesday, “the Michigan state average crossed above the $4.00 per gallon mark, and it’s a price we have not seen since going back to 2022,” said Woodland.

Fortunately, there are ways to save. For those traveling within the U.S., you can find gas prices throughout the country on the AAA website.

High wait times at TSA and gas prices likely won’t stop Michiganders from making the most of their spring breaks, however.

“Historically, what we see with travelers, is travelers still want to take their trips. They just may look for other ways to save money. So, many choose to spend less on eating out or shopping,” Woodland said. “It’s really about curating the trip that you want. And that’s why we always encourage travelers to work with a travel agent and they can help put together the exact trip that you want within your budget.”