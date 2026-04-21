DTW begins testing new parking system with red and green lights

If you struggle with finding a parking spot at the airport, the Detroit Metro Airport's new parking system might make it easier.

DTW began testing the new technology this week at the McNamara Terminal Garage. The system will use colored lights to indicate parking availability for customers: green if a spot’s available, and red if the spot is taken.

On its website , DTW said the system of lights will show parking availability on each level, aisle, and individual parking space of the garage.

During testing, the airport said the lights may not be accurate yet. Additionally, parking availability displays and directional arrows won’t be operational during this time.

According to DTW, the system will be installed at another one of its parking garages, the Big Blue Deck, after work’s done at the McNamara Terminal Garage.

The system’s expected to be unveiled later this year.