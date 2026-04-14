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Long nights in waist-deep water: What it takes to reintroduce whitefish to Michigan's rivers

Interlochen Public Radio | By Ellie Katz
Published April 14, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Angel Guerrero, a research technician with the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, holds a jar of larval whitefish preserved in ethanol. The small fish, each roughly the size and color of a fingernail clipping, serve as a reference while a team searches river samples for live fish of the same size. (Photo: Ellie Katz/IPR News)
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Angel Guerrero, a research technician with the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, holds a jar of larval whitefish preserved in ethanol. The small fish, each roughly the size and color of a fingernail clipping, serve as a reference while a team searches river samples for live fish of the same size. (Photo: Ellie Katz/IPR News)
A flow meter is attached to each net in order to calculate how much water is passing through. Measurements are taken at 20-minute intervals. "If we catch a certain amount of fish, we can then back-calculate how many pass through, roughly," said Angel Guerrero. "Then we get an idea of how successful the stocking was." (Photo: Ellie Katz/IPR News)
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A flow meter is attached to each net in order to calculate how much water is passing through. Measurements are taken at 20-minute intervals. "If we catch a certain amount of fish, we can then back-calculate how many pass through, roughly," said Angel Guerrero. "Then we get an idea of how successful the stocking was." (Photo: Ellie Katz/IPR News)
The team empties the nets of debris at 20-minute intervals, then takes those samples to a tent to inspect for whitefish. (Photo: Ellie Katz/IPR News)
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The team empties the nets of debris at 20-minute intervals, then takes those samples to a tent to inspect for whitefish. (Photo: Ellie Katz/IPR News)
Samples are carried in buckets from the river to the field laboratory — a tent with a heater — where they can be inspected under a flashlight. (Photo: Ellie Katz/IPR News)
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Samples are carried in buckets from the river to the field laboratory — a tent with a heater — where they can be inspected under a flashlight. (Photo: Ellie Katz/IPR News)
The samples are poured into trays, which make it easier to look for larval whitefish among twigs, dirt and aquatic invertebrates like mayflies. (Photo: Ellie Katz/IPR News)
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The samples are poured into trays, which make it easier to look for larval whitefish among twigs, dirt and aquatic invertebrates like mayflies. (Photo: Ellie Katz/IPR News)

For the past three winters, scientists have stocked whitefish eggs in the Jordan River in Antrim County. The hope is that whitefish — which haven't spawned in rivers in over a century — can hatch, drift downstream, then feed and grow in nutrient-rich river mouths as food dwindles in Lake Michigan.

Find more of our reporting on whitefish declines in Lake Michigan and the effort to restore whitefish to the Jordan River.

The Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians recently received a federal grant to continue whitefish restoration work in the Bear River near Petoskey.

The process is labor-intensive: eggs are stocked in incubators in February. Then, in early spring, a team of biologists and fisheries technicians returns to the river for nightly sampling.

The goal is to catch newly-hatched whitefish as they drift down the river in order to estimate how many fish have survived.

IPR joined the team one night as they searched for fish. Listen to that immersive audio story in the player above.

Copyright 2026 IPR News
Tags
Environment & Climate Change whitefishGreat Lakes fishLittle Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians
Ellie Katz
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