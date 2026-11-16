What to know if you're shopping around for health insurance plans for next year

Health insurance premiums are already high, and they’re expected to get even higher in 2027.

Thomas Buchmueller and Helen Levy are health economists at the University of Michigan. They have some advice for Michiganders navigating the changed health insurance landscape.

They spoke with Morning Edition producer Caoilinn Goss.

Caoilinn Goss: In 2026, premiums for Affordable Care Act plans rose sharply because of cuts to federal subsidies. In January, more than half a million Michiganders enrolled in Medicaid will face new work requirements. Can you give us a general sense of what that means for Michiganders who don’t receive health insurance coverage through their employer?

Thomas Buchmueller: Well, so for people who have been on Medicaid, they're going to need to prove either that they're working in school or taking care of a family member. So if they can jump through those hurdles, they'll be able to keep their coverage. For people who aren't on Medicaid but have access to the Affordable Care Act plans, those will be more expensive than they have been in the past, but they'll still be available.

CG: Can you talk more broadly about the rise in health insurance premiums for those who may be not on Medicaid?

Helen Levy: Premiums are going up in the marketplace for a lot of reasons, but the main thing affecting consumers in the marketplace is the expiration of the enhanced subsidies for consumers, which place a cap on how much the consumer has to pay. And so only consumers with incomes above four times the poverty level are paying the full unsubsidized premium at this point, and are therefore affected by what's happening with premiums as opposed to the subsidies.

CG: In an article for the website the Conversation, you write that short-term coverage plans can help consumers save on health care, but they come with tradeoffs. What makes these plans less expensive and what are some of the downsides?

TB: So short-term health plans are not subject to the same consumer protections that the Affordable Care Act plans are. One of the reasons that they're cheaper is that they select healthier consumers, so they may not be available for everybody. They're also cheaper because they cover less. For example, they often don't cover maternity care, and they put real limits on how much they'll pay.

CG: Can you describe some of the guarantees that are in Affordable Care Act plans that aren't in these other plans?

HL: The Affordable Care Act plans have to limit what the enrollee may have to pay for services. They also cannot charge you more or refuse to sell you coverage if you are in worse health. And they cannot exclude a condition that you already had. The plans that are sold not on the marketplace, I think the right way to think of it is it's kind of like 2009 out there. If you're not buying marketplace coverage, you could be buying something that actually does not provide you with a lot of coverage, has a lot of exclusions, and you may lose it when you get sick.

CG: Other options with affordable premiums are available through healthcare sharing ministries and farm bureaus. Tell us more about these types of plans.

TB: Well, the first thing to know about these plans is that they're not insurance. They're not regulated by the state or the federal government as insurance, which means they don't have requirements to provide certain benefits. You don't have protections if they decide not to pay for a claim. And like the short term plans, they can discriminate based on your health status.

HL: The fact that they're not insurance also means that they don't face the financial scrutiny that plans that are regulated by the state as insurance face in terms of their solvency. So one very important function that the state does for actual insurance plans is make sure they're going to have enough money to pay the claims of the people who have paid them premiums. And if you're buying a plan that is not insurance, you do not have that guarantee.

CG: Are there scams out there that people should be aware of?

HL: Yes there are. So there are unscrupulous marketers who will try to sell you a plan that they will describe as comprehensive coverage or Obamacare equivalent coverage. And it may not be. And so before you give anyone your credit card number, you want to make sure you have seen a summary of benefits and coverage that specifies exactly what the plan will pay for and what limits the plan places on what you may have to pay, and also what limits they are placing on what the plan will pay you. Because a real Obamacare plan will not cap what the plan might have to pay. It will cap what the consumer has to pay.

Further reading from The Conversation: Plans with cheaper premiums are risky business for Americans seeking lower healthcare costs by Thomas Buchmueller and Helen Levy

Editor's note: Some quotes in this article have been lightly edited for length and clarity. You can play the full audio of this interview near the top of this page.