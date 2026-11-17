The plastic problem is in the air.

Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastic that break down from larger pieces of plastic pollution, even things like microfibers from plastic-based clothing like polyester.

Over a loud hum of several boxy grey instruments and a lurking fume hood glow, Abby Ayala and Kayleigh Reilly explained how to study invisible particles. Ayala is an atmospheric scientist and Reilly is an environmental chemist at the University of Michigan.

“ Anything that's in the atmosphere, we're focusing on dry deposition. So the particles that are floating, land,” said Ayala.

She explained that they look at two kinds of particles, dust that lands on their samplers, and then an active sampler that can pull particles in for collection.

The lab is filled floor to ceiling, every horizontal surface covered, every vertical surface with whiteboards and notes. It’s a vibrant postcard of active science.

A new study from the University of Michigan, out last month, collected and analyzed air particles from school parking lots in southeast Michigan. Out of all the analyzed particles, 1% were made of plastic.

Anne McNeil, an organic and polymer chemist at the University of Michigan and an author of the study, explained what that number can feel like.

“I think people all react to this number differently if you tell them that 1% of all the particles in the air are plastic. For me, I'm like, ‘Oh, okay, that's not that bad.’ Whereas other people are like, ‘Ah, I'm breathing in plastic.’”

Because 1% is a small percentage overall. But if it’s 1% of all of the air in the atmosphere? That can feel like a lot.

Microplastics can get into the air from water, and vice versa

Microplastics are a pervasive pollutant in both the lakes and the oceans. The waterways and the atmosphere are connected. The best way to visualize this is to imagine a wave breaking on shore. The foam that forms is an active connection between water and air, and particles are being exchanged. Studies have found that the ocean can contribute a relatively small amount of plastic to the atmosphere, as well as receive microplastics from the air. University of Michigan researchers wanted to know if this process was also occurring in the Great Lakes.

“ There was another polyethylene particle that's like quite different. It's got this, like, spherical morphology to it, so it's more rounded. And when we look at the elemental mapping of that particle, we see calcium carbonate, which is a common salt that is in, like, the Great Lakes. And so, both the morphology being more like sphere-like and the salt, the presence of the salt from the lakes tells us that that particle likely also came from the lake when it was put into the air,” said McNeil.

She said it was the first recorded evidence she knew of that the lakes were contributing to atmospheric microplastics. But the evidence was limited, and so the lakes are not currently considered a significant source of microplastics into the air.

Tire particles are a much bigger contributor

Tires, however, are a known major contributor of plastic particles in the air, and this study confirmed that. They found that tire particles contributed significantly more to the atmospheric plastic problem than other types of plastics.

“You change the tires on your car because the tread wears down. Where do you think all that tread went, right? The friction of your heavy car moving across the concrete is wearing down those tires. And so all of those particles end up on the road and then the roadside. They get run over by other things, so they get smaller and smaller over time. And then, of course, the wind, and other modes of getting that into the air, can bring those tire particles up into the air,” said McNeil.

A secondary, much smaller fraction of the particles found were from clothing fibers.

“Where we are concerned is just the passive shedding of fibers off your clothes,” said Anna Schellin, an atmospheric chemist at the University of Michigan.

“You ever pull out the lint trap and there's a ton of lint on there? If you're washing synthetic clothes, or drying synthetic clothes, rather, a lot of that is plastic material, but the lint trap is not capturing all of the lint that's escaping the system,” said Schellin.

Schellin was not part of the school parking lot study, but she is part of a collaborative team that is interested in understanding our atmosphere. She co-authored a paper last year that looked at major microplastic sources getting into the air in Michigan , using state-to-global level emissions data.

The health impacts of a plastic polluted atmosphere are still being studied. Multiple studies have shown impacts to the lungs. And some of the particles found by McNeil and her colleagues were at the nano scale. Particles at that scale are small enough to be inhaled into the lungs and enter the bloodstream.

This is still a very active area of research, with more studies in process to continue to examine how much plastic is getting into our air, where it is coming from, and, hopefully, how we can stop it.