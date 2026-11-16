A new state report has detailed how Michigan’s industrial sector can go carbon-neutral by 2050.

The roadmap involves grant programs, tax credits, and capping greenhouse gas emissions while investing in renewable energy and storage. It began as part of the MI Healthy Climate Action plan, released in April 2022.

Michigan Chief Climate Officer Alessandra Carreon said it’s not “theoretical.”

“It’s grounded in … technology that exists today and practical policy measures, again, that are designed to introduce cost effectiveness for business that translates into cost savings for community members,” Carreon said.

The report breaks steps down into three phases: near, medium, and longer-term goals. For the nearer term goals to get done within the next few years, the state needs to start putting resources together, working with stakeholders, and conducting research, the report says.

Putting the full plan into action could require a lot of funding and other resources. But Carreon said the more efficient Michigan’s industries can get on the front end, the cheaper things can get down the line.

“It can become easy to say this is really expensive and therefore we shouldn’t do it. But if we don’t think about all the externalized costs that result when you sort of stop there, you’re actually incurring costs, again at the system level, that you could be avoiding,” she said.

The roadmap estimates industrial emissions could cost the state over $616 million in extra annual health spending by 2050 if nothing changes.

Meanwhile, the roadmap authors suggest going all-in on the strategy could lead to lower energy costs. Michigan’s industrial and energy sectors account for nearly half of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions, according to the report.

The plan argues coordination between industry and utilities could lead to a more efficient and cheaper energy grid.

Elizabeth Boatman is with 5 Lakes Energy, the firm that created the report. She used renewable energy as an example.

Boatman said peak hours for renewable energy production don’t always line up with the peak hours for residential use. Without proper storage, some of that excess energy would just get wasted.

But, Boatman said, by building more storage capacity and changing power usage habits during those peak renewable production hours, industrial operations could help solve the problem.

“The more that we have different ways to offtake electricity when there’s excess of it going into the grid ... the more that we can [level] rates and affordability across all the ratepayers,” Boatman said. “Michigan could serve the same amount of load on the customer side by building less solar and less wind in total.”

She said businesses have another reason to stop relying so much on natural gas, as availability and supply chain risks increase.

“It’s not hospitals that have their gas shut off because not enough gas can be brought into a state. It’s not homes or universities or police stations. It’s manufacturers,” she said.

Other pieces of the plan involve boosting the "Buy Clean, Buy Michigan" plan to encourage more sustainable practices when it comes to sourcing.

The Michigan Manufacturers Association said it was still evaluating the plan Monday afternoon and couldn’t weigh in yet. But spokesperson Delaney McKinley said the group believes in working with regulators on future policies.

“Our initial review appreciates the report's recognition of the diversity of Michigan's manufacturing industries and the different operational and energy needs across those sectors," McKinley said in an email.

"As the state looks to support investment in manufacturing, there are opportunities to help manufacturers modernize their operations through voluntary, incentive-based programs such as grants, technical assistance, financing and support for adopting new technologies," said McKinley. "These investments can improve efficiency, strengthen operations, and continue to deliver environmental benefits while keeping Michigan manufacturers competitive.”