The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will issue a nationwide Emergency Alert System test at approximately 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026.

If the test cannot be conducted, the backup date is Dec. 3, 2026.

In a press release, FEMA Administrator Cameron Hamilton said tests like these help ensure potential issues are identified and remedied before emergencies occur.

Here's what to know about the test.

How will the test take place?

The Emergency Alert System test will interrupt normal TV, radio and some streaming programming at around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday. It will clearly state it is a test and that no action is required by the public.

What will the test say?

The test will say the following:

This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.

Why is the test happening?

The test is required at least once every three years because of the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System Modernization Act of 2015, signed into law by President Barack Obama. The goal is to identify technical or operational issues with the system before an actual emergency occurs.

What happens if I notice a problem with the system?

You can provide feedback on the FCC website.