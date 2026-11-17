Michigan family physicians are warning against the effects of kratom, an herbal drug from Southeast Asia that has found an increasingly large market in the United States.

In low doses, kratom acts as a stimulant. At higher doses, it becomes a sedative. Over the past year, it has been subject to increasing calls for regulations at the federal and state level.

Dr. Eliza Hutchinson, director of addiction services at Packard Health, discussed the drug in a panel Tuesday with other members of the Michigan Academy of Family Physicians.

“I'm often asked, 'Is kratom good or is kratom bad?'” Hutchinson said. “And I think we all want a simple answer to that question, but the reality really is more complex.”

What is kratom?

Kratom comes in two main forms. Natural leaf kratom has existed for hundreds of years and is a comparatively mild drug. Concentrated kratom products such as 7-OH and other synthetic alternatives are newer. They are far more potent and have much more severe side effects.

Hutchinson said she has seen some patients responsibly use natural leaf kratom for chronic pain relief. People who use products such as 7-OH and other highly potent alternatives are much more likely to experience addiction and other negative symptoms.

“These products are often marketed as safe and natural, and in reality, they can also be harmful," Hutchinson said. “We see them causing problems such as seizures, liver failure, overdose, or often in my practice, addiction.”

Department of Justice/Drug Enforcement Agency DEA photo of leave of kratom tree and kratom capsules

Can you die from kratom use?

While it is not common, some people have died from kratom-related overdoses. While traditional botanical leaf kratom remains unregulated at a federal level, 7-OH and similar synthetic kratom products were recently recategorized as Schedule I drugs, which means they have high potential for abuse and face severe federal restrictions on their production and distribution.

Kratom, even in its natural leaf form, has not been approved by the Federal Drug Administration for medical or any other use. Individuals considering using the drug medicinally in any capacity are advised to first consult with a licensed healthcare professional.

The drug’s use has increased significantly in recent years. A study by the University of Michigan and Texas State University found that more than 5 million Americans have tried kratom. The majority of people who previously or currently used kratom also had substance use disorders associated with it or another drug.

“Where I work, kratom usage has impacted many individuals and families,” said Jennifer Morse, director of the central and mid-Michigan district health departments. “The stories of deaths are devastating, and the addiction can be very challenging to understand.”

Is kratom legal in Michigan?

Kratom is not currently regulated in Michigan, and any products not banned at a federal level may be bought at smoke shops or even gas stations across the state. That may soon change, however.

Michigan’s state House of Representatives passed a bill that would ban growing, synthesizing or selling the drug in the state, though it has not yet been considered by the state Senate.