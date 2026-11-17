The Detroit City Council delayed its vote today on a $2.2 billion project that would demolish two towers of the Renaissance Center to make way for new housing and a riverfront park.

The decision to move forward with the project, originally expected during today’s meeting, is pushed back to next week's meeting, which will be the council's last formal session of the year.

While developers Bedrock and General Motors aimed to have the vote finalized before Thanksgiving, council members say they need more time to review their request for $548 million in tax subsidies, an ask many Detroiters say is too high. That’s despite developers pledging a $133-million community benefits package in exchange. Community members and advocacy groups view the allocation of massive public funds to private developers as a misuse of the city's wealth.

Economy Detroiters protest $548M tax subsidy for RenCen redevelopment The Detroit City Council is preparing for a final vote on a $2.2 billion redevelopment of the Renaissance Center and East Riverfront that relies heavily on taxpayer subsidies. Some advocates are protesting the deal, saying it will divert money from Detroit neighborhoods.

Theo Pride, an organizer with the Detroit People’s Platform who joined a protest against the project last week, condemned the proposed subsidies as a "land grab" by the state's wealthiest interests.

"That's a half a billion dollars of our public wealth that should be going to our babies, that should be going to our seniors," Pride said. "Yet it's going to someone worth more, actually double than the yearly income of every single Detroiter combined."

More than 130 community members and advocates signed up to share their opinions during a public comment period that stretched for hours. Some residents argued the approval process is too rushed and lacks transparency, while others believe the renovations are exactly what the city needs to boost its overall appeal.

Pastor Spencer Ellis spoke in support of the project, sharing a conversation he had with his son who moved to Chicago after graduation.

“He already called and said, ‘Dad, I'm not ever coming back to Detroit,'” Ellis recalled. “Not because he doesn’t love Detroit, but because there’s not a lot of entertainment, not a lot of things to do in Detroit for our young people.”

Bedrock A 3D conceptual site plan illustrating the proposed "East Riverfront Concept Plan."

“There’s nothing wrong with development, but don’t push us out,” said Rev. Sharon Buttry with the Detroit Hamtramck Coalition for Advancing Healthy Environments. She pushed the council for more transparency: “We need you to support us and advocate for us that’s why we elected you."

Small business owners and Wayne State University students said they were encouraged by the jobs, skills training, and economic boost the project would have.

“This is a generational impact that will have an impact across the city, but also trickle down to Southwest Detroit. And I know that our beloved council member (Gabriela) Santiago-Romero will make sure that the jobs follow,” said Mary Carmen Muñoz, director of Latin Americans for Social and Economic Development, Inc.

If the council ultimately approves the package next week, the massive redevelopment will roll out in three phases with a projected completion date in 2038.