U.S. Representative-elect Christina Hines beat Republican Mike Bouchard with 52.4% of the vote in Michigan's 10th Congressional District.

The district includes Macomb County and parts of Oakland County, and was previously represented by Republican John James.

Hines served as an assistant prosecuting attorney in Wayne County before heading up the Special Victims Unit in Washtenaw County. In 2024, she ran for Macomb County Prosecutor, losing to Peter Lucido.

Stateside host April Baer spoke with Hines about her path into politics.

"You can have systematic change as a line prosecutor, but most of the time, you're helping individuals and you're helping families kind of on a case-by-case basis," Hines said. "And I think that on the legislative side, we have so many opportunities to really change the system."

Hines looks forward to supporting a legal system is more victim-centered, she said, and to making sure victim services and law enforcement are fully funded. She also emphasized the need for a bipartisan healthcare policy.

"When I think about health care, and how bad our system is, it makes me kind of come to this conclusion that I will do anything to try to help fix it..." Hines said. "And I think that it's going to be up to us to find those bipartisan solutions, because I don't want something that only a certain a small percentage of the people here want."

Scroll up to hear the full conversation, or read the interview transcript below.

Full interview with Christina Hines

April Baer: In your legal life, you were a special victims prosecutor. And I'm wondering what kind of changes you hope to address as representative that you were not able to take on from the courtroom?

Christina Hines: Well, you know, I absolutely loved my career. I finished off my career as the chief of the Special Victims Unit and Chief of Appeals. And one thing is that it is hard. You can have systematic change as a line prosecutor, but most of the time you're helping individuals and you're helping families kind of on a case-by-case basis. And I think that on the legislative side, we have so many opportunities to really change the system, right? To make sure that our criminal legal system is more victim-centered, to make sure that we are fully funding law enforcement and our victim services. And I'm really looking forward to tapping into all of those types of things. I mean, I think there's so many opportunities to just protect families, and I'm looking forward to getting started.

AB: Christina, you grew up in Macomb County. Can you maybe tell us a little bit about what you see making this region of Michigan and your constituents unique?

CH: Well, Macomb County is the best place in the world, if you ask me, having grown up there. You know, Macomb County is nestled like right on Lake St. Clair to our east. This district is about half of the geographical part of Macomb County. So that southern half goes up into Shelby Township. And then we also have the amazing Rochester [and] Rochester Hills in our district too.

So there's a lot of things that kind of unite our district, right? We have Selfridge Air National Guard Base and the Detroit Arsenal, as well as a thriving defense and aerospace industry. We have lots of manufacturing with the Big Three and the home of the GM Tech Center. We have bipartisan issues about keeping our our lake and, you know, the Clinton River clean. And so you know, overall, what I will say is that the people in this district work really, really hard to provide for their families, and they want to be able to afford to still live in this community, which has become harder and harder with higher costs. And so I think one of my missions here in Congress is to make sure we are lowering costs so that the people that have built our community can still afford to live in it.

AB: Just a couple of years ago, folks would have seen your name on the ballot as you ran for Macomb County Prosecutor, and you were up against an experienced incumbent in that case, Republican Pete Lucido. Did you take any lessons away from that campaign that helped you out in this race?

CH: Yeah, I really loved meeting so many people in this coalition. I had never run for any office at that point, but I had volunteered for many other folks as they ran and knocked doors for them. So in that prosecutor's race, you know, I personally knocked on over 7,000 doors. We really hit the ground, and then we kind of expanded that in this congressional race.

So my team in this congressional race, just my team alone, hit almost 100,000 doors. And we listened to voters from every single nook and cranny of the district to figure out what their top issues were, so that that was exactly what I'm fighting for. And I take that really seriously here. I think if I were to tell you, you know, my plans moving forward, I know I already said it's costs, but it's also excellent constituent services to make sure that every single individual that calls our office has someone that's going to find exactly what they need, and try to help them through that as quickly and as efficiently and effectively as possible.

AB: In addition to affordability and the constituent services piece that you mentioned, one issue that I heard you talk about on the stump was gun reform. I wonder if you're confident that this is still enough of a priority in Congress and among constituents that you and your colleagues could get some meaningful legislation done?

CH: One of the jokes that I like to make is that I'm a mom and very, very capable of multitasking. And so we can do all of these things, right? We can focus on lowering costs and on protecting families. One of my big issues that I've talked a lot about is this corruption, right? And these special interests and corporations that are buying off our politicians. When I think about you know, reforms to end gun violence, I think that that corruption is a big part of it. Because overwhelmingly, when I talk to people out in the community, everybody agrees that criminals and people with mental health issues should never be able to get their hands on guns. That young children should never be able to get their hands on guns.

These are things that are widely appreciated and supported, and the only reason that we haven't been able to pass that is because of the corruption in D.C. It's the same thing with costs. Until we rein in the corruption, we are never going to be truly able to lower costs. And so I think that we have a lot of missions I've already signed on to a proposal to change the rules to forbid members of the House from trading stocks. I'm going to be working every single day to end the corruption side of things, so that, really, Congress will start delivering for working families.

AB: I'm also curious to ask you about the role that you feel immigration reform should play in the next Congress. This is an issue that Donald Trump campaigned on pretty relentlessly. And it appears, from what we learned from voters, that it was one of the issues that lost him some support as ICE's methods ran out of control. You have said that you support increased border security. I believe that all the states on the U.S. southern border flipped blue this cycle. Why would you say this is still a priority in something that's on your mind as you head to Washington?

CH: I think that immigration is still on people's minds, even if costs, like I've mentioned, has been top of mind for people. Again, it's one of those things where we can walk and chew gum at the same time.

And what happened, I think, was we had a serious issue a couple years ago at the southern border. And then this administration went completely, I mean, overboard, to the point of killing Americans in the street, right? Sending troops into our cities, which is not what people wanted in the first place. There is a difference, I think, in where I'm coming from, of making sure that the people that come into this country come in legally. That we know who they are, and that we know that our communities are safe, right? That is so fair and common sense.

And a lot of people want that, versus what has happened under this administration, which is chaos, and going so overboard that American citizens, in addition to so many other non-citizens, are actually getting hurt or killed. And so I think that most people, again, most people that I talk to in our district want common sense immigration reform. And in fact, we have some really amazing immigrant communities in our district: a Ukrainian community, the Chaldean community, the Bengali community ... so many. And I just want to make sure that we have the appropriate bipartisan immigration reform to protect families, to make sure that there's a real, earned pathway to citizenship for people in our district, and also to make sure that we are moving in this country towards common sense approaches to things, instead of the extremes that we have been seeing over the last couple of years.

AB: We've been speaking with a number of your colleagues in the newly elected House class, and there are a number of people who've campaigned on a promise of moving forward some health care solutions, including, in some reps' cases, Medicare for All. Is this something you could see yourself getting behind?

CH: Well, I think we have a broken health care system right now. I've kind of shared my stories over the years. I'm someone who has been on Medicaid before. I have, you know, helped take care of my mom who had chronic health conditions my entire life, and who passed away.

When I think about health care and how bad our system is, it makes me kind of come to this conclusion that I will do anything to try to help fix it. And I think there are a lot of solutions that people have brought forth on the table. And I think that it's going to be up to us to find those bipartisan solutions, because I don't want something that only a certain, small percentage of the people here want. I want something that is bipartisan. And if you look, there are Republicans and Democrats alike and independents in our district that are struggling to pay their healthcare bills, that are struggling to pay their prescriptions. We are seeing, because of the cuts to Medicaid, rural health systems in this country that are going to completely collapse and close. And so we need to have a bipartisan solution in this country that is lasting, and that will help people across the board.

AB: What have you heard about the impact within Macomb County? Was was there anything that came to you on the campaign trail about what what the tariffs have meant for for small businesses?

CH: Yeah, I mean, I remember talking to a tow truck company owner about how, because of the cost of diesel, he has like 3% margins. And so he was saying, "I've had to increase my prices just in order to stay open, but that makes it harder for individuals to pay." So he's seen a lot of loss of business. He had to cut back on his workforce.

And then on the tariff side, I mean, my own husband lost his job as a result of Trump's tariffs over at General Motors. And GM led let go of over 1,200 people as a result of Trump's policies. And so this is all over Macomb and Oakland, right? People all over the Southeast Michigan area are really feeling the impacts every day. And it's not just costs, it's jobs too. So as long as there's no Congress to really check this president, we're going to have problems. So I'm looking forward to January 3rd being part of the solution. Finding ways to lower costs, but also making sure that we're holding this administration accountable.

AB: Christina Hines is the representative elect for Michigan's 10th district. She will be starting her new job with the new year. Christina, thank you so much for your time.

CH: Thank you, April.

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Editor's note: Quotes in this article have been lightly edited for length and clarity. You can play the full audio of this interview near the top of this page.