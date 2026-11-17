Today on the show, we continued our series of conversations with newly-elected members of Congress today. Christina Hines is a Democrat who will represent Michigan's 10th district, comprised of a large segment of Macomb County.

Next, we sat down with the co-founder and saxophonist of the Akropolis Reed Quintet. The ensemble has a concert coming up December 12th in Ann Arbor to premier a new commissioned work. Seven albums in, the group is undergoing a personnel change. We talked about how the group is evolving.

Later, we tackled the background on Republican efforts to make headway with Detroit voters in this month's elections. A Detroit Free Press columnist talked to us about Mike Rogers' Senate campaign's engagement of Detroit consultants, juxtaposed with lower vote tallies than Rogers received in the city during his last run for US Senate.

We finished up today with a report from environment reporter Kate Furby about airborne microplastics. New research suggests as much as 1% of particles sampled in school parking lots is contaminated with these substances.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

