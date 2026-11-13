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Stateside: Friday, Nov. 13, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published November 13, 2026 at 4:00 PM EST
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Voters in six Michigan communities were asked to approve a new “community health action board,” and it passed in five of them. But where did these ballot measures come from? Simon Schuster of Bridge Michigan investigated.

Then, author Christian Klaver talked about his new sci-fi novel, The Black Hole Whiskey Gang. It’s set on a post-apocalyptic Earth where alien technology lets humanity’s worst impulses run wild.

Michigan Public's Beenish Ahmed brought us an audio postcard with voices from Muslim U-M students on what El-Sayed’s win means to them.

And Abbas Alawieh, Michigan’s newest state senator, shared how he went from working behind the scenes in Washington, DC, to a seat in Lansing.

GUESTS:

  • Simon Schuster, Bridge Michigan reporter
  • Christian Klaver, author
  • Beenish Ahmed, Michigan Public reporter
  • Abbas Alawieh, Michigan senator-elect
Stateside On Air
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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