Stateside: Friday, Nov. 13, 2026

Voters in six Michigan communities were asked to approve a new “community health action board,” and it passed in five of them. But where did these ballot measures come from? Simon Schuster of Bridge Michigan investigated.

Then, author Christian Klaver talked about his new sci-fi novel, The Black Hole Whiskey Gang. It’s set on a post-apocalyptic Earth where alien technology lets humanity’s worst impulses run wild.

Michigan Public's Beenish Ahmed brought us an audio postcard with voices from Muslim U-M students on what El-Sayed’s win means to them.

And Abbas Alawieh, Michigan’s newest state senator, shared how he went from working behind the scenes in Washington, DC, to a seat in Lansing.

GUESTS:

