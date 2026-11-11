Stateside: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026
Today, we look at Michigan’s early flu season.
Then, Ali Abazeed reflects on his friend Abdul El-Sayed’s historic U.S. Senate win.
Plus, Detroit soul singer Drey Skonie conjures the sounds of the city’s past and the sensibilities of 2026.
And the story of Michigan Basketball’s stunning two-year build to a national championship. Sportswriter Andrew Kahn tells the team's story and what the program’s success says about college athletics today.
GUESTS:
- Tracy Samilton, Michigan Public reporter
- Ali Abazeed, chief public health officer and director of the Detroit Health Department
- Drey Skonie, Detroit soul singer
- Andrew Kahn, MLive sportswriter and author of the new book, Portal Power.