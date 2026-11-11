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Stateside: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published November 11, 2026 at 3:59 PM EST
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today, we look at Michigan’s early flu season.

Then, Ali Abazeed reflects on his friend Abdul El-Sayed’s historic U.S. Senate win.

Plus, Detroit soul singer Drey Skonie conjures the sounds of the city’s past and the sensibilities of 2026.

And the story of Michigan Basketball’s stunning two-year build to a national championship. Sportswriter Andrew Kahn tells the team's story and what the program’s success says about college athletics today.

GUESTS:

  • Tracy Samilton, Michigan Public reporter
  • Ali Abazeed, chief public health officer and director of the Detroit Health Department
  • Drey Skonie, Detroit soul singer
  • Andrew Kahn, MLive sportswriter and author of the new book, Portal Power.
Stateside On Air
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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