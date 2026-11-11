Stateside: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026

Today, we look at Michigan’s early flu season.

Then, Ali Abazeed reflects on his friend Abdul El-Sayed’s historic U.S. Senate win.

Plus, Detroit soul singer Drey Skonie conjures the sounds of the city’s past and the sensibilities of 2026.

And the story of Michigan Basketball’s stunning two-year build to a national championship. Sportswriter Andrew Kahn tells the team's story and what the program’s success says about college athletics today.

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