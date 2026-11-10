Stateside: Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026
Today on the show, a look at the potential for "Medicare for all" now that Abdul El-Sayed is headed to Washington.
Also, a new book about Black women and the fight against bus violence in the 1930s, 40s and 50’s.
And, celebrating 20 years of the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Kate Wells, Michigan Correspondent, KFF Health News
- Mary-Elizabeth Murphy, Professor, History & Philosophy; Women's and Gender Studies, Eastern Michigan University
- Jova Lynne, Co-Director and Artistic Director, Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (MOCAD)