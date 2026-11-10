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Stateside: Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published November 10, 2026 at 7:46 PM EST
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on the show, a look at the potential for "Medicare for all" now that Abdul El-Sayed is headed to Washington.

Also, a new book about Black women and the fight against bus violence in the 1930s, 40s and 50’s.

And, celebrating 20 years of the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Kate Wells, Michigan Correspondent, KFF Health News
  • Mary-Elizabeth Murphy, Professor, History & Philosophy; Women's and Gender Studies, Eastern Michigan University
  • Jova Lynne, Co-Director and Artistic Director, Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (MOCAD)

Stateside On Air
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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