© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published November 4, 2026 at 4:35 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Last night, Democrats across the nation swept midterm elections and regained control of the U.S. House and Senate. In Michigan, voters chose U.S. Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed in a historic victory, Democrats swept all the statewide races, and regained control of both branches of the state Legislature. Today on the show, we look at some topline takeaways from the results.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Stephen Henderson, host of Michigan, We Need To Talk on Michigan Public
  • Michelle Jokisch Polo, producer, Stateside
  • Corwin (Cory) Smidt, Associate Professor, Department of Political Science, Michigan State University
  • Scott Holliday, executive director, Detroit Action
  • Nura Sedique, Assistant Professor, Dept of Political Science, core faculty in Muslim Studies, Michigan State University

Stateside On Air
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Latest Episodes
We need your support donation button