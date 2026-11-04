Stateside: Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026
Last night, Democrats across the nation swept midterm elections and regained control of the U.S. House and Senate. In Michigan, voters chose U.S. Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed in a historic victory, Democrats swept all the statewide races, and regained control of both branches of the state Legislature. Today on the show, we look at some topline takeaways from the results.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Stephen Henderson, host of Michigan, We Need To Talk on Michigan Public
- Michelle Jokisch Polo, producer, Stateside
- Corwin (Cory) Smidt, Associate Professor, Department of Political Science, Michigan State University
- Scott Holliday, executive director, Detroit Action
- Nura Sedique, Assistant Professor, Dept of Political Science, core faculty in Muslim Studies, Michigan State University