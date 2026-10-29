Stateside: Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026

In less than a week, Michiganders will elect a new governor. Today on Stateside, we wrap up our series of conversations with the people vying for the state's top office with U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate Donna Brandenburg. You can find our conversations with other gubernatorial candidates here.

In other election news, Jewish voters in Michigan typically overwhelmingly vote for Democrats. But when it comes to supporting Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate Abdul El Sayed, Michigan Public’s Beenish Ahmed reports that many Jewish Democrats are reconsidering their vote.

Also, the team at Points North brought us the story of a Wisconsin community coming to terms with what it means to love and care for nature. In this case, it’s the frogs at the center of a local and beloved frog race.

And, the history behind the state's decision to ban a truly sinful pastime—something capable of corrupting youth and solid family men alike. We are talking, of course, about pinball.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

