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Stateside: Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published October 29, 2026 at 2:50 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

In less than a week, Michiganders will elect a new governor. Today on Stateside, we wrap up our series of conversations with the people vying for the state's top office with U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate Donna Brandenburg. You can find our conversations with other gubernatorial candidates here.

In other election news, Jewish voters in Michigan typically overwhelmingly vote for Democrats. But when it comes to supporting Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate Abdul El Sayed, Michigan Public’s Beenish Ahmed reports that many Jewish Democrats are reconsidering their vote.

Also, the team at Points North brought us the story of a Wisconsin community coming to terms with what it means to love and care for nature. In this case, it’s the frogs at the center of a local and beloved frog race.

And, the history behind the state's decision to ban a truly sinful pastime—something capable of corrupting youth and solid family men alike. We are talking, of course, about pinball.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Donna Brandenburg, Michigan gubernatorial candidate for the U.S. Taxpayers Party
  • Dan Wanschura, host and executive producer of Points North
  • Rachel Clark, archivist at the Archives of Michigan
  • Beenish Ahmed, Michigan Public reporter
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Stateside On Air Politicsgubernatorial electionfrogsconservationPoints NorthDetroit Jewish community
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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