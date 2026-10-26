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Stateside: Monday, Oct. 26, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published October 26, 2026 at 8:36 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, we chat with Jocelyn Benson, Democratic candidate for Governor of Michigan.

Stateside producers have made multiple attempts to reach out to John James, the Republican candidate for Michigan's Governor, but have not heard back from his campaign. The offer remains open and we are happy to schedule an interview with him later this week if he accepts.

Plus, we talk with Anna Ansari, author of Silk Roads: A Flavor Odyssey with Recipes from Baku to Beijing and with Molly Mitchell, the founder of Rose's in Detroit — a diner recently lauded by the New York Times as one of 50 favorite restaurants in America. We'll hear what these two chefs are planning to cook up this week for a collaborative dining experience.

Finally, we bring our latest episode of On Hand exploring why Michigan's vote can be hard to predict. We hear from David Dulio, a political science professor at Oakland University, on what we to keep in mind about Michigan's swing identity in national politics.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Jocelyn Benson, Democratic candidate for Governor of Michigan
  • Anna Ansari, author of Silk Roads: A Flavor Odyssey with Recipes from Baku to Beijing
  • Molly Mitchell, founder of Rose's in Detroit
  • David Dulio, political science professor at Oakland University in Oakland County
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Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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