Stateside: Monday, Oct. 26, 2026

Today on Stateside, we chat with Jocelyn Benson, Democratic candidate for Governor of Michigan.

Stateside producers have made multiple attempts to reach out to John James, the Republican candidate for Michigan's Governor, but have not heard back from his campaign. The offer remains open and we are happy to schedule an interview with him later this week if he accepts.

Plus, we talk with Anna Ansari, author of Silk Roads: A Flavor Odyssey with Recipes from Baku to Beijing and with Molly Mitchell, the founder of Rose's in Detroit — a diner recently lauded by the New York Times as one of 50 favorite restaurants in America. We'll hear what these two chefs are planning to cook up this week for a collaborative dining experience.

Finally, we bring our latest episode of On Hand exploring why Michigan's vote can be hard to predict. We hear from David Dulio, a political science professor at Oakland University, on what we to keep in mind about Michigan's swing identity in national politics.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

