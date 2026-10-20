Stateside: Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026

Today on Stateside, new information in the death of Guatemalan immigrant Mario David Coronado Juarez in Grand Rapids. Last month, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers attempted to pull Juarez over in his car. When he tried to flee, he crashed into a tree and died less than half a block where ICE had initially tried to make contact. We talked to an organizer and immigrant rights advocate about how the community is reacting to Juarez's death in light of recently released 911 audio after the crash.

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security said Coronado was driving a vehicle registered to another person who was in the U.S. without status and was wanted in Guatemala. They also stated that officers attempted to verify the driver’s identity during the traffic stop, but the driver fled at a high rate of speed. ICE officers also said they did attempt to help Juarez extinguish the fire before Grand Rapids emergency responders arrived.

Also, how a Michigan State University project that began 90 years ago with a donation of Arabian horses by W.K. Kellogg has turned into a world premiere breeding program. We visited with the program's new manager who graduated from it herself only a few years ago.

And, before Anna Sui filled the runways of New York Fashion Week with her iconic designs, there was metro Detroit — Hudson's fabric counters, rock concerts, and a teenager sewing her own clothes. We talked to the fashion designer about her Michigan roots ahead of "The World of Anna Sui" exhibition that opens October 21 at Cranbrook Art Museum in Bloomfield Hills.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW

