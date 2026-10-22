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Stateside: Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published October 22, 2026 at 4:53 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, the race for Grand Rapids Public Schools' Board of Education in 2026 is crowded: 15 candidates are vying for five seats with four-year terms. Our reporters broke down what you need to know about the race.

Plus, the Republican and Democratic candidates running for Michigan Secretary of State spar over election integrity—and what the real threats are to Michigan elections.

Also, Martin Sorge spoke with us about his new cookbook, Great Bakes : Modern Classic Recipes from the Midwest. The book features baking recipes that celebrate the seasonal bounty of the region.

And, hundreds of local government seats across Michigan are going unfilled, from township clerks to village presidents. We talked to a Bridge Michigan reporter about why the positions aren't being filled—and what that means for Michigan communities.

Finally, a conversation with Doug Lloyd, the Republican candidate for Michigan Attorney General. Tomorrow, we'll hear from Democratic candidate Eli Savit.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Steve Carmody, Michigan Public reporter
  • Michelle Jokisch Polo, Stateside producer
  • Adam Yahya Rayes, Michigan Public data reporter
  • Martin Sorge, baker and author of Great Bakes: Modern Classic Recipes from the Midwest
  • Doug Lloyd,
    Eaton County prosecutor and Republican candidate for Michigan Attorney General
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Stateside On Air Attorney GeneralGrand Rapids Public SchoolsCookingMichigan Secretary of StateMichigan Attorney General
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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