Stateside: Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026

Today on Stateside, the race for Grand Rapids Public Schools' Board of Education in 2026 is crowded: 15 candidates are vying for five seats with four-year terms. Our reporters broke down what you need to know about the race.

Plus, the Republican and Democratic candidates running for Michigan Secretary of State spar over election integrity—and what the real threats are to Michigan elections.

Also, Martin Sorge spoke with us about his new cookbook, Great Bakes : Modern Classic Recipes from the Midwest. The book features baking recipes that celebrate the seasonal bounty of the region.

And, hundreds of local government seats across Michigan are going unfilled, from township clerks to village presidents. We talked to a Bridge Michigan reporter about why the positions aren't being filled—and what that means for Michigan communities.

Finally, a conversation with Doug Lloyd, the Republican candidate for Michigan Attorney General. Tomorrow, we'll hear from Democratic candidate Eli Savit.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

