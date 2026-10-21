Stateside: Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026

Today on Stateside, why Abdul El-Sayed may be struggling to garner support among Black voters. Former president Barack Obama will visit Detroit this weekend to campaign for the Democratic candidate for Senate. Capitol correspondent Colin Jackson shared his insights on how El-Sayed's messaging lands with Detroiters.

And, Detroit native Tamika Thompson discussed her new book, The Curse of Hester Gardens. The horror novel follows several generations haunted by violence in one city neighborhood.

Plus, two reporters discussed the state legislative races to keep an eye on this November. Michigan voters will elect candidates to 148 seats in the Michigan House and Senate. We broke down the most competitive races.

We also shared another installment of What the Vote?, a series of conversation with Gen Z voters about their priorities leading up to the 2026 midterms. This week, first-time voter Connor London told us what he's looking for in a political candidate.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

