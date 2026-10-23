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Stateside: Friday, Oct. 23

By Stateside Staff
Published October 23, 2026 at 4:48 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, a conversation with Abdul El-Sayed, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate.

Stateside has made numerous interview requests to the Rogers campaign that have gone unanswered over the past several months. The offer remains open, and he is welcome to join us on the show next week.

Plus, Tapology, a Flint-based dance organization, celebrates its 25th anniversary this season. Frances Bradley, the program's artistic director, discussed the work behind introducing generations of dancers to the traditions of Black American tap dance.

Then, one canoe paddler's unique paddle collection, and his philosophy around gift-giving. This essay comes to us from the Points North podcast.

Finally, a conversation with Eli Savit, the Democratic candidate for Michigan attorney general. Find our interview with Republican candidate Doug Lloyd here.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Abdul El-Sayed, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate
  • Frances Bradley, acting CEO and artistic director of Tapology
  • Darren Bush, writer, hospice chaplain, owner of Rutabaga Paddlesports in Madison, Wisconsin
  • Eli Savit, prosecuting attorney for Washtenaw County, Democratic candidate for Michigan attorney general
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Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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