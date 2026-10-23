Stateside: Friday, Oct. 23

Today on Stateside, a conversation with Abdul El-Sayed, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate.

Stateside has made numerous interview requests to the Rogers campaign that have gone unanswered over the past several months. The offer remains open, and he is welcome to join us on the show next week.

Plus, Tapology, a Flint-based dance organization, celebrates its 25th anniversary this season. Frances Bradley, the program's artistic director, discussed the work behind introducing generations of dancers to the traditions of Black American tap dance.

Then, one canoe paddler's unique paddle collection, and his philosophy around gift-giving. This essay comes to us from the Points North podcast.

Finally, a conversation with Eli Savit, the Democratic candidate for Michigan attorney general. Find our interview with Republican candidate Doug Lloyd here.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

