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Stateside: Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published October 28, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT
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We're sharing conversations with candidates for several statewide offices today, starting the show with Anthony Hudson, a former Republican on the ballot as the Libertarian Party's candidate for Governor this year. (Note the party's leadership has published this statement on his candidacy.) In other election stories, a Bitcoin miner in the UP talks about her own run for U.S. Senate. A Michigan reporter fact checks claims from Republican Mike Rogers' campaign. Plus, we're getting micro and macro views on economic issues — one from a Gen Z voter in West Michigan, another from a Michigan researcher who conducts polls with consumers of all ages.
And we finish off with the Michigan Green Party's candidate for Attorney General.

Just a quick reminder that our newsroom has compiled helpful election information into one stop shopping: the Michigan Public Midterms Master Guide.

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Stateside On Air
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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