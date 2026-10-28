Stateside: Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026

We're sharing conversations with candidates for several statewide offices today, starting the show with Anthony Hudson, a former Republican on the ballot as the Libertarian Party's candidate for Governor this year. (Note the party's leadership has published this statement on his candidacy.) In other election stories, a Bitcoin miner in the UP talks about her own run for U.S. Senate. A Michigan reporter fact checks claims from Republican Mike Rogers' campaign. Plus, we're getting micro and macro views on economic issues — one from a Gen Z voter in West Michigan, another from a Michigan researcher who conducts polls with consumers of all ages.

And we finish off with the Michigan Green Party's candidate for Attorney General.

Just a quick reminder that our newsroom has compiled helpful election information into one stop shopping: the Michigan Public Midterms Master Guide.

Guests:

