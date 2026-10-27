What the Vote?: "Voting is our greatest superpower," Grand Rapids resident says

In 2024, Michigan saw a record increase in young voters showing up to the polls.

So what are young voters in the state focused on this year? And what do they want from the people asking for their vote?

Our team of summer interns went to find out. We'll be bringing you their stories through our What the Vote? series.

Clarissa Mata, 24, is an engagement coordinator at a nonprofit in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She's voting for immigration and affordability and supporting progressive candidates.

On her family’s immigration story

“Five years ago, my dad was deported. And then two years ago, he died in Mexico. And I have always really believed that the greatest power we have is to be able to vote. And from a young age, my dad just instilled a passion for politics in me. I remember watching the 2008 presidential election with him.”

As the daughter of immigrants, Mata learned from her father that her vote has power. She encourages people to make their voices heard through voting.

“So because of him, I've always been interested in politics. But especially since his passing, I really feel like my vote is a way for his voice to be heard. And he never had the opportunity. He never had that ability to vote. And so I really do take it as my responsibility to make sure that his voice is heard through my vote.”

On affordability

“I recently read something that said that this generation has more young people living at home than ever before. And I also read something that said that this generation is coming into the toughest economy than any other generation.”

Pointing to the economy, Mata says she has friends who want to move out of their parents' house, but can’t afford it.

“I moved back home because I was living paycheck to paycheck when I was not living at home. I just could not afford much outside of my bills. I definitely think that affordability is a really big issue. It's really difficult for young people these days to make a life for themselves and step into their own adulthood, when things just cost way too much.”

On advice to candidates

“Two things, I think it's really important for candidates to be bold. I think a lot of times, they want to be more in the middle. And I know why that is, right? Like, strategically, they don't want to lose, you know, anyone who might be a swing voter. But I also have seen the way that progressive candidates have won in different areas of the country, and it's because they are so bold in their stance. It's because the passion is clear.”

Voting "is our greatest superpower,” she said.

“I think it's the best way to get our voice heard. I think it's also a really great way to speak on behalf of those who don't have a voice or who, you know, may not be able to exercise that. Right. So I always say register to vote, go vote, even if it's in the primary. I think every election is important. And yeah, good things happen when we come together. And so I always just encourage people to go out and get their voice heard.”