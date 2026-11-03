Stateside: Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2026

It's election day! Not too late to access all our coverage, including the Voters' Master Guide.

Now on with the show...

We start off today with a conversation Michigan Public's Dustin Dwyer brought us. He's been talking to Muskegon City Clerk Ann Meisch about what's happening behind the scenes in the absentee ballot count.

Then, the city of Grand Rapids fields noise complaints stemming from the opening months of the Acrisure Amphiteater.

After that, we take a moment to remember the day the Mackinac Bridge first opened, with a rare audio clip from 1958.

And we finish with the makers of a documentary film about swimmers who traced the last voyage of the Edmund Fitzgerald last year. We're talking to the organizer of the Edmund Fitzgerald Memorial Swim, and the director and producer of the forthcoming film, We Finished Their Journey. The film opens November 10th at selected theaters, and will be available for streaming at www.EdmundFitzgeraldSwim.org

Guests on today's show:

