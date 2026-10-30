Stateside: Friday, Oct 30, 2026

Today we visit a district in West Michigan where Latino voters are poised to turn the tide of a legislative election. We'll hear from voters, who are playing a growing and nuanced role in their communities' election results.

Also, thoughts on where the Red Wings might turn in replacing Dylan Larkin. The high-profile split between the Waterford native and the front office has been a huge blow to fans, but might offer some options to a team that's been struggling.

We're reading along with two of our favorite poets in Anne Carson's incredible body of poetry, prose, and translation work. This longtime Michigander is the recipient of this year's Nobel Prize for Literature.

Plus, one voter's experience of the ballot, as experienced through blindness.

Guests on today's show:

