Stateside: Friday, Oct 30, 2026
Today we visit a district in West Michigan where Latino voters are poised to turn the tide of a legislative election. We'll hear from voters, who are playing a growing and nuanced role in their communities' election results.
Also, thoughts on where the Red Wings might turn in replacing Dylan Larkin. The high-profile split between the Waterford native and the front office has been a huge blow to fans, but might offer some options to a team that's been struggling.
We're reading along with two of our favorite poets in Anne Carson's incredible body of poetry, prose, and translation work. This longtime Michigander is the recipient of this year's Nobel Prize for Literature.
Plus, one voter's experience of the ballot, as experienced through blindness.
Guests on today's show:
- Michelle Jokisch Polo, Stateside producer
- Helene St James, Red Wings beat reporter, Detroit Free Press. Author of The Franchise: Detroit Red Wings, a Curated History of Hockeytown
- Aaron Coleman, poet, translator, and Assistant Professor of English and Comparative Literature at the University of Michigan. Faculty Fellow at the U-M Institute for the Humanities Author of Red Wilderness.
- Keith Taylor, Lecturer emeritus, University of Michigan. Author of many poetry collections, including All the Time You Want.
Richard Clay, president, Detroit Advocates of the Blind.