Stateside: Mon. Nov. 2, 2026

Today on the show, a review of the Democratic Party kerfuffle caused by Congresswoman Haley Stevens as she endorses Republican Mike Rogers for U.S. Senate.

Then, poet Alex Vartan Gubbins wrote his latest collection of work in between living in the U.P. and Armenia, the source of family connections that make up a big part of his identity.

And, we celebrate the life of techno pioneer Juan Atkins who died over the weekend.

GUESTS THE SHOW TODAY: