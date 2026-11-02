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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Mon. Nov. 2, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published November 2, 2026 at 5:45 PM EST
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on the show, a review of the Democratic Party kerfuffle caused by Congresswoman Haley Stevens as she endorses Republican Mike Rogers for U.S. Senate.

Then, poet Alex Vartan Gubbins wrote his latest collection of work in between living in the U.P. and Armenia, the source of family connections that make up a big part of his identity.

And, we celebrate the life of techno pioneer Juan Atkins who died over the weekend.

GUESTS THE SHOW TODAY:

  • Russ McNamara, reporter for the Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Alex Vartan Gubbins, author and poet
  • Zena Issa, reporter, Michigan Public
  • Sam Beaubien, producer, Stateside
  • Juan Atkins (re-air), techno pioneer
Stateside On Air
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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