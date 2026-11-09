Stateside: Monday, Nov. 9, 2026

Today on Stateside, we met the newly-elected representative from the 86th State House district. Democrat Joseph McClusky flipped a district that stayed in Republican hands for decades.

Also, our friends at the Archives of Michigan told the story of a much-beloved AM radio station out of Windsor, Ontario that won fans in Detroit from the 1960s to the 1980s.

Next, a hauntingly beautiful story from our friends at the Points North podcast about a UP mailman in the 1870s, when the only way to get mail to residents was by dog sled.

And a new book from former Detroit Piston Coach Ray Scott explores the history of boxing. Scott, who was also a longtime coach of the Eastern Michigan Eagles men's basketball team, wrote the book alongside his friend, the late writer Charley Rosen. It's called The Fight Game in Black and White: a History of Black Boxing. (If you're curious, Coach Scott's autobiography—featured on our show in 2021—is also a fantastic read.)

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

