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Stateside: Monday, Nov. 9, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published November 9, 2026 at 4:02 PM EST
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, we met the newly-elected representative from the 86th State House district. Democrat Joseph McClusky flipped a district that stayed in Republican hands for decades.

Also, our friends at the Archives of Michigan told the story of a much-beloved AM radio station out of Windsor, Ontario that won fans in Detroit from the 1960s to the 1980s.

Next, a hauntingly beautiful story from our friends at the Points North podcast about a UP mailman in the 1870s, when the only way to get mail to residents was by dog sled.

And a new book from former Detroit Piston Coach Ray Scott explores the history of boxing. Scott, who was also a longtime coach of the Eastern Michigan Eagles men's basketball team, wrote the book alongside his friend, the late writer Charley Rosen. It's called The Fight Game in Black and White: a History of Black Boxing. (If you're curious, Coach Scott's autobiography—featured on our show in 2021—is also a fantastic read.)

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Joseph McCluskey, representative-elect for 86th
    Michigan House District
  • Jason Schultz, archivist, Archives of Michigan
  • Ellie Katz, senior producer, Points North
  • Ray Scott, Detroit Pistons player 1961-1967, NBA Coach of the Year 1973-1974
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Stateside On Air Michigan historywindsorWest MichiganPoints North
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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