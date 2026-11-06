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Stateside: Friday, Nov. 6, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published November 6, 2026 at 5:29 PM EST
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, what the blue wave of the 2026 Midterms will mean for Michigan as Democrats grow their majority in the state Senate, and regain control of the state House. Morning Edition host Doug Tribou spoke with Zach Gorchow, president of Gongwer News Service.

Then, the University of Michigan women’s basketball team beat the University of Connecticut in last night's game, 77-66. We talked to sports columnist, Chris Vannini, about the historic victory.

Also, how advocates of Prop 2 are taking in the news of its passage, and why one group is filing a lawsuit to have part of the measure blocked.

Plus, another installment of On Hand, our podcast answering listener questions about Michigan. In this episode we dug into the history of the infamous rivalry between Michigan State University and the University of Michigan - a story that goes back further than you think.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Zach Gorchow, president, Gongwer News Service
  • Doug Tribou, Morning Edition host
  • Shawn Windsor, sports columnist, The Detroit Free Press
  • Chris Vannini, senior college football writer, The Athletic
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Stateside On Air blue waveState House of Representativesstate senateProposal 2
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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