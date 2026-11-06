Stateside: Friday, Nov. 6, 2026

Today on Stateside, what the blue wave of the 2026 Midterms will mean for Michigan as Democrats grow their majority in the state Senate, and regain control of the state House. Morning Edition host Doug Tribou spoke with Zach Gorchow, president of Gongwer News Service.

Then, the University of Michigan women’s basketball team beat the University of Connecticut in last night's game, 77-66. We talked to sports columnist, Chris Vannini, about the historic victory.

Also, how advocates of Prop 2 are taking in the news of its passage, and why one group is filing a lawsuit to have part of the measure blocked.

Plus, another installment of On Hand, our podcast answering listener questions about Michigan. In this episode we dug into the history of the infamous rivalry between Michigan State University and the University of Michigan - a story that goes back further than you think.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

