Stateside: Thursday, Nov. 12., 2026

Today on Stateside, a conversation with Representative-elect Sean McCann, who narrowly beat Republican incumbent Bill Huizenga. McCann will represent Michigan's 4th U.S. House district, with includes Allegan and Van Buren counties, and portions of Berrien, Calhoun, Kalamazoo and Ottawa counties. His victory also makes him the first Native American to represent Michigan in Congress.

Then, a hospice nurse reflects on the wonders of the American chestnut tree, and his mission to help save them. This story comes to us from the Points North Podcast.

We also heard part of Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed's conversation with NPR's Leila Fadel. Hear the full interview here.

Plus, why one family in Iowa chose to transition their industrial hog farming operation to grow something else: mushrooms. This story comes to us from Harvest Public Media, a collaboration of public media newsrooms covering the Midwest and the Great Plains.

Finally, how climate change is expected to affect El Niño this year, and what that means for Michigan's winter weather.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

