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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Thursday, Nov. 12., 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published November 12, 2026 at 4:36 PM EST
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, a conversation with Representative-elect Sean McCann, who narrowly beat Republican incumbent Bill Huizenga. McCann will represent Michigan's 4th U.S. House district, with includes Allegan and Van Buren counties, and portions of Berrien, Calhoun, Kalamazoo and Ottawa counties. His victory also makes him the first Native American to represent Michigan in Congress.

Then, a hospice nurse reflects on the wonders of the American chestnut tree, and his mission to help save them. This story comes to us from the Points North Podcast.

We also heard part of Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed's conversation with NPR's Leila Fadel. Hear the full interview here.

Plus, why one family in Iowa chose to transition their industrial hog farming operation to grow something else: mushrooms. This story comes to us from Harvest Public Media, a collaboration of public media newsrooms covering the Midwest and the Great Plains.

Finally, how climate change is expected to affect El Niño this year, and what that means for Michigan's winter weather.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Sean McCann, Rep.-elect of Michigan's 4th U.S. House district
  • Ellie Katz, producer, Points North Podcast
  • Ben McMurray, hospice nurse
  • Abdul El-Sayed, U.S. Senator-elect from Michigan
  • Leila Fadel, host, NPR's Morning Edition and Up First
  • Rachel Cramer, Harvest Public Media reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Kate Furby, environment reporter, Michigan Public
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Stateside On Air allegan countyAbdul El-Sayedsean mccannclimate change
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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