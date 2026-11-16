Today on Stateside, a deep dive on the uptick in straight ticket voting in this year's midterm election compared to elections past. Craig Mauger, state politics reporter for the Detroit News, shared his insights on why we might be seeing this change in a typically purple state.

Then, a preview of a new oratorio called "Don't Let the Sun." The work, inspired by late sociologist and racial justice activist James Loewen, explores America's ugly history with sundown towns. The U-M Chamber Choir and University Choir will perform the oratorio on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at Hill Auditorium in Ann Arbor.

We also heard Muslim students reflect on what U.S. Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed's win means to them. El-Sayed once served as the vice president of the Muslim Student Association at the University of Michigan. Beenish Ahmed, Michigan Public's local impact reporter, spoke with a few current students attending the Association's Friday prayer service.

Finally, a conversation with U.S. Representative-elect Will Lawrence, a progressive activist who beat Republican incumbent Tom Barrett in the race for Michigan's 7th Congressional District.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

