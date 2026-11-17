Freak injuries can occur anytime, anywhere.

So, Lions coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday, he's not about to impose a celebration ban after star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson tore his right ACL celebrating a sack Sunday in Detroit's big win over New England in Munich.

Campbell noted he once tore a biceps pumping his arm in celebration as a player.

"You’ve got to be smart about it, but sometimes, man, things happen," Campbell said after confirming Hutchinson's season is over. "How do we know it wasn’t going to be the next play? You see guys, they make some of the most explosive movements under pressure, under stress, being tied up with another person. For that one to be the one (where he gets hurt), it’s crazy.

“So, no, I’m not going to make a big deal of this. It’s unfortunate. I hate it for Hutch," Campbell added. "But I don’t think we need to have some big PowerPoint and lesson about how to celebrate, how not to celebrate. Guys, let’s be smart. You know, understand what it is. Don’t put yourself in jeopardy. Let’s not do backflips. That would be one (to eliminate). Let’s not do that.”

That's exactly the recommendation the New York Giants made to rising star running back Cam Skattebo, whose botched backflip in the offseason got him in hot water with coach John Harbaugh and general manger Joe Schoen.

Skattebo was coming back from surgery to repair a broken fibula and a dislocated ankle when he landed awkwardly on his surgically repaired right ankle after doing his signature celebration at Fanatics Fest in New York just before reporting to training camp.

He turned out to be fine, but the Giants were none too pleased with him.

“The big picture message is you want to take care of yourself,” Harbaugh said. “You want to take care of your team. Do everything you can do to be healthy, be back, be right, be good.”

Skattebo has resumed doing backflips and he said last week he now feels 100% healthy.

Hutchinson's injury brought back memories of Bill Gramatica, who was kicking for the Arizona Cardinals in 2001 when he celebrated a 42-yard field goal by jumping into the air. He landed awkwardly and tore his right ACL in one of the most memorable celebration injuries in NFL history.

When Cris Collinsworth saw Hutchinson get hurt in an eerily similar fashion, he suggested a ban on at least one aspect of celebrating.

“Yeah, if I were a head coach in this league, I would have two main rules,” Collinsworth said. "If you score a touchdown, you're going to run over and hand the ball to the referee. We're not going to have one of those (situations) where you drop it before you get to the goal line, all right?

“The second would be if you're celebrating a touchdown, a sack or whatever, it is against the law to leave your feet. No jumping! How many more players are we going to have to see end their career or have a major injury celebrating by jumping and landing in the wrong way? It made me sick today watching Aidan Hutchinson hurt himself after a great play.”

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With contributions from AP Sports Writer Stephen Whyno and AP freelancer Dana Gauruder.

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