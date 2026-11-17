Greece Island Hopper Info Session (Dec. 7, 2026)
Greece Island Hopper Info Session (Dec. 7, 2026)
Join Michigan Public in May to discover a place where age-old legends and monuments intertwine with warm sunshine and island-style living. From the ruins of Athens to the bright rooftops of Mykonos and Santorini - embrace the country at its best.
Join us for a free information session to learn more about this exciting adventure. Click "get tickets" below to register.
Virtual Event on Zoom
Free
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Mon, 7 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Michigan Public
Virtual Event on Zoom