South Africa & Victoria Falls Adventure (October 21 - November 2, 2027)

South Africa & Victoria Falls Adventure

Featuring Cape Town, Dinokeng Game Reserve, Johannesburg, Chobe National Park, and more!

October 21 - November 2, 2027

Join Michigan Public for an unforgettable African adventure! Discover the magnificent sights of Cape Town, South Africa, witness the breathtaking beauty of Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, and adventure through three African countries. Plus, experience the once-in-a-lifetime thrill of an African Game Drive.

Register here to learn more about this trip and its itinerary at our free information session.

Here are some exciting details about this trip:

Begin your trip in Cape Town, South Africa, with a free day to relax, meet your Michigan Public host, and spend an evening with your fellow travelers.

Spend three days exploring Cape Town. Take a cable car ride up Table Mountain, explore Cape Point and the Cape of Good Hope Nature Preserve. See native African penguins at the Boulders Bay Penguin Colony, and explore the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens to witness unique South African botanical species. Visit Robben Island, where Nelson Mandela spent 18 years as a political prisoner. Finally, spend an afternoon at Cape Winelands for a wine tasting and cellar tour.

Depart from Cape Town and head to Johannesburg, where you’ll make your way north to the Dinokeng Game Reserve. Spend two nights in a lodge on the reserve, and experience two days of Game Drives. The varied habitats in the reserve provide ideal conditions to see a wide selection of native animals, including lions, leopards, rhinoceros, elephants, and buffalo (the “Big Five”), plus hyenas, jackals, cheetahs, and warthogs.

From Johannesburg, take a short flight to Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. Witness the majestic Victoria Falls, and see the Zambezi River from a Zambezi Explorer Sunset Cruise.

After adventuring around Victoria Falls, travel to the second game reserve of the trip. Arrive at Chobe National Park in Botswana for a two-night stay. Chobe has one of the largest concentrations of game in Africa. Take two Game Drives during your stay, and get the chance to see elephants, buffalo, lions, leopards, antelope, and hippopotamuses.

Close out your trip with a Chobe River Cruise and farewell dinner, before transferring back to Victoria Falls to begin your trip home.

See the full tour itinerary here.

PLEASE READ! Is this experience right for you?

This adventure is suitable for travelers who live an active lifestyle, have good health & mobility, are comfortable riding in off-highway vehicles, and enjoy comfortable lodges/camps with limited amenities.



Pace: Active - 4.

Active - 4. Terrain: City streets, uneven roads & bumpy terrain during game viewing with often dusty conditions. Uneven paths & terrain at lodges/camps.

City streets, uneven roads & bumpy terrain during game viewing with often dusty conditions. Uneven paths & terrain at lodges/camps. Vehicles: Safari Mini Vans and/or Jeeps.

Safari Mini Vans and/or Jeeps. Special Factors: passenger responsibility to review recommended immunizations.

This adventure is not appropriate for wheelchairs or other mobility aids.

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Trip at a glance

Highlights:

South Africa, Zimbabwe, & Botswana

4 nights in Cape Town, South Africa

2-night stays in Victoria Falls, Dinokeng Game Reserve, & Chobe National Park

5 Game Drives/Safaris

Table Mountain Gondola Ride

Cape Town City Tour

Cape of Good Hope (Cape Point)

Lunch at Seaforth Restaurant

Boulders Penguin Colony

Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens

Wine Tasting & Cellar Tour

Zambezi Explorer Sunset Cruise

Victoria Falls Walking Tour

Chobe National Park

Chobe River Cruise

This trip includes:

Roundtrip Airfare

International Air Departure Taxes & Fuel

3 Inner Tour Flights

20 meals: 10 breakfasts, 5 lunches, & 5 dinners

Professional Tour Director/Safari Guide

Motorcoach & Safari Transportation

Hotel Transfers

Admissions per Itinerary

Baggage Handling at Hotels

Trip facts:

Activity Level: 4 - Active

4 Nights - ANEW Hotel Green Point, Cape Town, South Africa

2 Nights - Monega Game Lodge, Dinokeng Game Reserve, South Africa

2 Nights - Wild Horizons Waterfalls Lodge, Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

2 Nights - Chobe Safari Lodge or Cresta Mowana Safari Resort & Spa, Chobe National Park, Botswana

$9,369 per person, double occupancy

$1,475 single supplement

$725 Travel Protection

Save up to $200!

Make your final payment by check prior to the Final Payment Due Date & receive $400 per couple/$200 per person Booking Discount.

Click here to reserve your space!

For more information, questions, or reservations, visit Premier World Discovery or reach a travel agent at (877) 953-8687 or booking@pwd.travel (Booking #227532).

Why travel with Michigan Public?

When you travel with Michigan Public, you’ll enjoy a personalized experience led by a carefully selected guide that offers a unique perspective on the places you’ll visit. You’ll also join a fun group of travelers who are full of curiosity, are interested in life-long learning and share a love of public radio.