A lame duck can still protect a turkey from Thanksgiving dinner plates.

Outgoing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held her final turkey pardoning ceremony Wednesday.

In years past, Whitmer has held a naming contest for the annual Thanksgiving tradition, but today, she chose the lucky bird's moniker herself: Sparty, named after the mascot of her alma mater, Michigan State University.

Sparty, a Norfolk Black heritage turkey raised by the Durand chapter of the Future Farmers of America, will move to Ann Arbor to live at The Creature Conservancy.

Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ceremonially pardons Sparty, a Norfolk Black heritage turkey raised by the Durand chapter of the Future Farmers of America, during an annual Thanksgiving tradition in Lansing, Mich., on Nov. 18, 2026.

Whitmer said being governor is like preparing a Thanksgiving dinner for extended family.

"You cater solutions to every dietary restriction and need, and still people are a little underwhelmed at times," Whitmer said. "Every year, you deliver a balanced, bipartisan, basted butterball of a budget. Over the last eight years, we've done just that and got down to gizz-ness on the kitchen table issues."

Whitmer said she will miss participating in the tradition she started in 2022, but looks forward to seeing a new flock of leaders take flight, including Gov.-elect Jocelyn "Ben-swan" and Lt. Gov.-elect Winnie "Beaks."

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